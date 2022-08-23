ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Here’s how a $10K student loan forgiveness plan would affect millions

President Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that his administration will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower for those that earn less than $125,000 annually. About 15 million borrowers could see their loan balances erased while about 30 million will only have their balances lowered.
Fox News

Biden announces student loan handout as national debt soars

President Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year. "In keeping with my...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Biden’s student loan deal not a quick fix for all

President Biden’s plan to have the government absorb billions in student loans is a win for some but not for all the 43 million or so Americans saddled with debt. "Many student loan borrowers will welcome this forgiveness, but for most, it won’t wipe out all their student debt," said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation.
Benzinga

Hot Take: Will Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Drive Inflation Higher?

Student loan forgiveness has become a reality for the roughly 48 million Americans currently in debt. President Joe Biden said in a speech on Wednesday the student loan payment moratorium would be continued for one final time through Dec. 31. Americans who have loans owned by the Department of Education...
POTUS
Fortune

Biden’s $10,000 student loan forgiveness could wipe out the debts of nearly half of all borrowers. But for others, it won’t even make a dent

President Biden unveiled a student loan forgiveness program on Wednesday that will wipe out the federal education debts of millions of Americans. The long-awaited executive action includes $10,000 in loan forgiveness for individual federal borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year and households earning less than $250,000 as well as $20,000 in forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients, according to the White House. Pell Grants are awarded to undergraduate students who “display exceptional financial need.”
POTUS

