New Orleans Authorities Search for Machete Wielding Suspects who Robbed Lower 9th Ward Gas Station

According to reports, two men with machetes allegedly attacked a gas station employee in New Orleans and proceeded to rob the store. Authorities are currently in search of two suspects who were allegedly involved in the Lower 9th Ward incident.

Reports say that on August 20th, two suspects entered a gas station in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans wielding machetes.

The suspects allegedly attacked an employee at the gas station and caused criminal damage before stealing items from the store and fleeing.

The suspects allegedly left the scene of the incident in a black pickup truck, which you can see below.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

