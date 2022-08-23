ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Authorities Search for Machete Wielding Suspects who Robbed Lower 9th Ward Gas Station

According to reports, two men with machetes allegedly attacked a gas station employee in New Orleans and proceeded to rob the store. Authorities are currently in search of two suspects who were allegedly involved in the Lower 9th Ward incident.

via WDSU

Reports say that on August 20th, two suspects entered a gas station in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans wielding machetes.

The suspects allegedly attacked an employee at the gas station and caused criminal damage before stealing items from the store and fleeing.

The suspects allegedly left the scene of the incident in a black pickup truck, which you can see below.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

See the post from Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans via Facebook below.

Help us identify and then throw them under the jail!Watch the full video: https://youtu.be/ly5Pephwdc4This was a…

Posted by Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

See the full report from @wdsu via Twitter below.

