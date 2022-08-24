Read full article on original website
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
2 Kansas football players arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday
Two Kansas football wide receivers were arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's booking report.
Kansas woman jailed for alleged child endangerment
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Money rewarded to Kansas drivers who buckle up
Thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out on one last trip or getaway as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas, sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), want to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.
Counties with the oldest homes in Kansas
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
Wichita used car dealership banned from sales in Kansas, must pay $159k, DA says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — iDeal Motors, LLC, a used car dealership in south Wichita, has been banned from doing business in Kansas, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release on Friday. The news release says a $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against iDeal Motors and its owners, Adam and Andrea Newbrey, for violations […]
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Kansas Highway Patrol to participate in 'Saturation Saturday' enforcement
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Kansas and local law enforcement agencies for a statewide DUI enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 27. The hope is to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roadways. During this campaign, law enforcement will implement DUI check...
Police warn of overdoses involving fentanyl at Kan. high school
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Riley County Police Department has posted a warning on their social media accounts, letting the community know of an increase in overdoses presumably due to fake pills. RCPD said authorities have responded to four overdoses in the last week, with two of them involving juveniles,...
Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
Police investigate post office delivery scam in Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in many areas of the state are investigating reports of a post office scam. According to the Garden City Police Department, citizens are receiving text and email notifications claiming to be from the United State's Postal Service stating they are having issues with the customer's delivery address and request your personal information to have your package(s) redelivered.
Texas hitchhiker hospitalized after dragged by car, struck by another
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A hitchhiker from Texas is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after a hit and run in which he was dragged by one vehicle and hit by another. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 216 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a hit and run.
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
Hundreds of Kansas Prison Staff Positions Still Unfilled
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas prisons are seeing fewer staff vacancies after recent pay increases, but the state’s prisons are still working with hundreds of unfilled positions. Governor Laura Kelly increased pay for corrections employees last year and lawmakers later approved more raises. Kansas Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda...
Wanted Kansas felon jailed on new charges
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement are investigating a wanted Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, 32, Robinson, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held...
