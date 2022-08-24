ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Ukrainians who fled to UK happier about future as they embark on dream courses

By Danielle Desouza
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Six months since the start of the Russian invasion, some Ukrainians who have found refuge in the UK said they now feel like they have their “future in front of (them)” as they embark on dream courses.

August 24 marks Ukraine Independence Day, but also six months since Russia invaded the country with no respite to the heavy fighting.

One day, there was a big explosion not far from our house and the house was shaking. We could see the light from the explosion. I didn't know if our town would be occupied in a day or two, so we decided to leave

Kateryna Chebizhak

Kateryna Chebizhak, 33, came to the UK in April after fleeing Kyiv with her seven-year old son Kolya, following short stays in Poland and Germany.

“I was staying in Ukraine for a while, but it was very, very frightening,” she told the PA news agency.

“We didn’t feel safe in the Kyiv region. The noise and information I was hearing were awful.

“One day, there was a big explosion not far from our house and the house was shaking. We could see the light from the explosion. I didn’t know if our town would be occupied in a day or two, so we decided to leave.”

Ms Chebizhak was an English teacher in Ukraine, but hoped to pivot to becoming a translator and that dream is set to become a reality because of social enterprise Beam, which raises funds for people looking for work or a home and supplies a case worker. She was referred to Beam by Enfield council.

Beam has helped to fundraise for her to take part in an interpreting course, as well as finding her a full-time job working in administration for a medical centre in central London to help her earn money as she learns.

I'm excited to undergo the interpreting course because I planned to undergo a similar course in Ukraine over the summer. I like to live a very independent life, but I was still very touched and impressed with people who assisted me

Kateryna Chebizhak

“I’m in the office every day and I’m doing training for the next six weeks. It’s really interesting and I’m working with a nice team,” she said.

“I’m excited to undergo the interpreting course because I planned to undergo a similar course in Ukraine over the summer.”

“I like to live a very independent life, but I was still very touched and impressed with people who assisted me.”

Some £1,683 was raised in 52 days by more than 60 members of the public and was used to pay for Ms Chebizhak’s Level 7 Diploma in Translation Exam plus Preparation Course with a language tutor, as well as travel costs for the first couple of months in work and work clothes.

Ms Chebizhak now resides in Enfield, London, with her host family and son, who she said has found the UK “impressive”, despite not wanting to have to flee his home.

She said: “He likes the kids as they are very friendly here… he is very successful at school. He likes to learn.”

She added that he is looking forward to participating in his school’s football club.

“This club organised a camp, so he went to the camp and he said he loved it because he played football all day,” said Ms Chebizhak.

She added that despite settling into her new life and her plan to become an interpreter coming true, it was “not the way I wanted” and her parents still being in Ukraine serves as a reminder of the things she had to leave behind because of the invasion.

I actually feel really nervous about the situation in Ukraine, especially after the middle of March when some cities were under attack already and people and children were getting hurt. It was awful. I just try not to think too deeply about it or I get too emotional

Diana Severyn

She said she regularly stays in contact with her parents, who she said “did not want to leave”.

“They have jobs there, they have a house there, they have lots of cats and they do not want to leave their house. It is difficult for people who are in their 50s and 60s,” she said.

Diana Severyn, 19, who now lives in Wanstead in east London, also had to flee her home in Poltava, western Ukraine, and travelled to Poland alone in March of this year, which she described as a “difficult” time because of repeated bombings.

“I actually feel really nervous about the situation in Ukraine, especially after the middle of March when some cities were under attack already and people and children were getting hurt. It was awful,” she told PA.

“I just try not to think too deeply about it or I get too emotional.”

She eventually came to the UK on April 7 and came across Beam after being referred to them by Haringey council, and the social enterprise has set up a crowdfunder for her to become an admin assistant and pursue a digital marketing course.

“I have previous experience in social media management. I really liked it and wanted to develop my skills further in digital marketing and strategy,” she said.

Her crowdfunder was set up on August 1 and her £2,200 total has been reached through the help of 68 people.

She said: “I’ve already received a laptop and Oyster card from Beam. I’m really happy and I didn’t expect that it would happen so fast.

“Before this, I didn’t know what to do. I now have a straight path to my future thanks to Beam and I feel really motivated.

“I feel like every road is opening for me and I am guaranteed a good future.

“When I came here, I felt a bit scared, but now I feel like I have my future in front of me.”

Seb Barker, co-founder and chief operating officer of Beam, said: “Beam is supporting refugees like Kateryna and Diana to resettle in the UK, by giving them an online support network and all the tools they need to accelerate their journey into stable work and housing. If you work in local government and are worried about the refugee crisis, please get in touch.”

More information about Ms Chebizhak’s crowdfunder can be found here: https://beam.org/campaigns/kateryna-admin-assistant-training

More information about Ms Severyn’s crowdfunder can be found here: https://beam.org/campaigns/Diana

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is currently concentrated. “Me before Mariupol and me after what happened: It’s two different people,” the skinny, fresh-faced 24-year-old said during a recent interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, another city that has endured intense bombardment. “If I had not survived Mariupol, I would not have gone to work as a paramedic now. I wouldn’t have had enough courage,” explained Chornobryvets, who is simply called “Mariupol” on the battlefield and now wears a patch that bears the symbol of the port city, a yellow anchor, on his camouflage uniform.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Russian#Beam#Enfield Council
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge to appoint ‘special master’ to review Mar-a-Lago documents

A federal judge in Florida has said she is inclined to grant the former president his request to have a “special master” review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home.The order is being seen as a victory for Donald Trump, though the judge said it “should not be construed as a final determination on plaintiff’s motion”.The US Department of Justice suspected that the government search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida could uncover “evidence of obstruction” on the premises, according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit unveiled on Friday.The president responded to the release of...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

British teenager becomes youngest person to fly solo around world in small plane

A British-Belgian teenager has become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft.Mack Rutherford, 17, was greeted by a crowd of supporters after landing west of Sofia in Bulgaria on Wednesday, marking an end to his five-month journey through 52 countries.The youngster, who comes from a family of pilots, encouraged others to “follow your dreams” after completing the challenge.Speaking in Bulgaria, he told reporters: “Just follow your dreams, no matter how old you are.“Work hard and move forward to achieve your goals.”His journey began on March 23 and has involved facing sandstorms in Sudan, extreme...
INDIA
Indy100

13 things that went spectacularly wrong in Britain this week

How great is Great Britain really?On the one hand, we've got a cost of living crisis, climate change, and Tory leadership vacuum that will either be filled with a cheese obsessed Thatcherite or a man who doesn't know how to use a debit card.But on the other hand, Big Brother is coming back?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYes, things have been better, to put it mildly, and this week alone a number of things went absolutely tits up and made us pretty concerned about the state of the country.Here are 13 of them:1. Sewage on the beachesS**t has...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Indy100

GCSE student swam Channel during exams to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

A GCSE student who swam the Channel between exam papers to raise money for refugee children from Ukraine has achieved top grades in her results.Rose Owens, 15, a year 11 pupil at Roedean School near Brighton, East Sussex, got one grade 8 and the rest 9s despite training for the swim during her studies.At 11pm on June 15, just hours after her geography exam, she set off from Dover as part of a six-girl charity relay team, which included fellow pupils, arriving in Cap Gris-Nez, northern France, 13 hours and 13 minutes later.The following week she had a chemistry paper...
EDUCATION
Indy100

9 signs that Britain is completely screwed right now

How great is Great Britain really?On the one hand, we've got a cost of living crisis, climate change and Tory leadership vacuum that will either be filled with a cheese obsessed Thatcherite or a man who doesn't know how to use a debit card.But on the other hand, Big Brother is coming back?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYes, things have been better, to put it mildly, but it is worth quantifying just how far into the mud we are sinking.So how screwed are we, let us count the ways:1. Sewage on the beachesS**t has hit the fan in...
ECONOMY
Indy100

7 things we learnt from Emily Maitlis’s ‘phenomenal’ MacTaggart lecture

Former BBC Newsnight presenter and the journalist behind the infamous Prince Andrew interview, Emily Maitlis, has been widely praised for her MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Monday.Titled “Boiling Frog: Why We Have to Stop Normalising the Absurd’, the soon-to-be co-host of Global’s The News Agents podcast warned of the rise of populism, as well as the part reporters and broadcasters have played in that.“My suspicion – or no, OK, be braver – my thesis, is that the political actors have changed, politics has changed, but we as journalists have not yet caught up,” said Ms Maitlis.Sign up...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

No govt minister turned up to talk to media about energy price cap and people are angry

It’s always reassuring to hear from a government minister about what help is available when, say, there’s a massive hike in the energy price cap which some households will struggle to afford – but this is the UK government we’re talking about.Perhaps unsurprisingly, not a single cabinet minister from the outgoing Boris Johnson government was put forward to do the media rounds on Friday morning, right when the energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the price cap for dual fuel for an average household will surge to £3,549 per year.Its CEO, Jonathan Brearley, said: “The Government support package is delivering help right...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Emily Maitlis widely praised for scathing takedown of the BBC's Brexit coverage

Emily Maitlis has been widely praised for her criticism of the BBC's coverage of Brexit.Speaking at the annual MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, the former BBC journalist who left the broadcaster for rival Global, criticised the "both-sideism" approach to coverage and said it risked "obscuring a deeper truth".“It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it," she said.“But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as...
WORLD
Indy100

Woman sums up the past 12 years of the Tory government in 23 seconds

A woman has been praised on social media for saying what we all think about Tories and the NHS.The woman, whose identity is unknown, was filmed interrupting a press interview with health secretary Steve Barclay outside London's Moorfields Eye Hospital.She said: "Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting and the people dying out. Well don't you think 12 years is long enough?"Barclay started trying to answer and said "yes and we are taking -" but the woman didn't listen and went on: "Twelve years - you've done bugger all about it.""People have died and all you've done...
POLITICS
Indy100

Six of Emily Maitlis's most iconic moments

Emily Maitlis has hit the headlines again today, after she delivered a big speech in Edinburgh, slagging off the BBC.The former employee at the broadcaster criticised its coverage of Brexit and also accused it of cosying up to the Tories.For doing so, she was praised on social media. But it is not the first time she's set social media alight.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIndeed, over the years, she has attracted praise and criticism alike for her viral interviews.Here are six of her best moments:1. Her Prince Andrew interview It's been...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Sony blames PS5 price rise on inflation - but not in the US

With rising inflation around the world, people are seeing hikes in house prices, energy bills, as well as just the general cost of living and now Sony, has announced it's increasing the price of their PS5 console - except in the US.Those in Europe will see a 10 per cent price rise, while it will be 21 per cent in Japan, and six per cent in the UK as Sony like many businesses have been affected by the soaring inflation rates.The price hike is effective immediately, except in Japan where the price will increase on September 15.Sign up to our...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Passengers cheer as elderly lady carried off flight 'after slapping steward'

A viral video shows passengers on a Jet2 airplane cheering as an elderly woman is removed by German authorities for allegedly becoming violent with an airplane steward. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the woman, who is in her 70's, slapped the Jet2 steward after he took away her gin and tonic. This was after she apparently became angry when her request for free champagne was denied. One video of the encounter, obtained by DeadlineTV, shows the woman repeatedly trying to hit the steward as he tries to speak to her.At first the woman flails her arms in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy