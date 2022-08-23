Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Researchers Retail Barriers Refugees Face Resettling In Indiana
Researchers Retail Barriers Refugees Face Resettling In Indiana. INDIANAPOLIS—Nearly 28,000 refugees currently call Indiana home. They’re part of a growing refugee population in the state, one that faces multiple barriers to self-sufficiency. To help guide leaders in addressing the needs of refugees, researchers at the Center for Research...
Gov. Holcomb-Led Delegation Advances Innovation, Semiconductor Industry in Taiwan
INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 24, 2022) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb concluded an economic development trip to Taipei today, fostering economic and academic ties between Indiana and Taiwan. During the trip, the Gov. Holcomb-led delegation including Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Purdue University officials discussed opportunities for collaboration across industry, academia and government, and established four new partnerships designed to advance innovation, high-tech industries and the economy of the future.
New Statewide Grant Offers Help Paying For Children’s Tutoring
New Statewide Grant Offers Help Paying For Children’s Tutoring. INDIANAPOLIS—Is your child struggling in math or English? Check to see if they are eligible for this new Indiana grant. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced on Wednesday the creation of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program offering up to $1,000 for math and English/language arts tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for qualifying families. It’s another attempt to address the well-documented learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southwest Indiana Headlined Vice President Pence And Abby Johnson At Right To Life Banquet In Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IN (August 24, 2022) Right to Life of Southwest Indiana hosted its Annual Banquet at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with special guest speaker, Vice President Mike Pence, and keynote speaker Abby Johnson, a former director of Planned Parenthood turned Pro-Life Advocate and Founder and CEO of And Then There Were None, an organization that helps abortion workers leave the industry.
Inflation Relief On Way To Hoosier Taxpayers
STATEHOUSE (Aug. 23, 2022) – Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law supported by State Reps. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) and Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville). Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. O’Brien said...
