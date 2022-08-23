New Statewide Grant Offers Help Paying For Children’s Tutoring. INDIANAPOLIS—Is your child struggling in math or English? Check to see if they are eligible for this new Indiana grant. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced on Wednesday the creation of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program offering up to $1,000 for math and English/language arts tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for qualifying families. It’s another attempt to address the well-documented learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

