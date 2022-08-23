Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
Dow gains 59 points as markets rebound from three-day losing streak
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points Wednesday as markets bounced back from a three-day losing streak.
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases Further As Investors Await Powell Speech
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday driven by gains in mega-cap growth shares. Investors are awaiting speech from the Fed chief Jerome Powell at the central bank’s annual monetary policy conference. Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR dropped more than 10% on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2...
NASDAQ
2 "Perfect 10" Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Tick Higher
The signs of supply tightening are pushing oil prices higher. Using TipRanks' Top Smart Score Stocks tool, we have zeroed in on EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), which could gain from higher commodity prices. Both these stocks have earned a "Perfect 10" Smart Score and have decent upside potential.
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, U.S. bond yields ease ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Upbeat economic data in Germany and gains in U.S. mega-cap growth stocks helped lift an index of global stock markets on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields slipped as investors waited for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole meeting for insights into the central bank's plans to combat inflation. NEW YORK, Aug...
NASDAQ
JPMorgan says the S&P 500 could return 15% by year’s end — Here are 2 stocks the banking giant likes
Let’s talk about inflation. The big news on that front was the slow-down in the rate at which prices were accelerating, from 9.1% annualized in June to 8.5% in July. While still running hot, it was definitely a move in the right direction, and some market watchers have been openly speculating that it portend further reductions in the rate of price increases going forward.
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
Benzinga
Alibaba, JD, Nio Shoot Up Over 2%: Hang Seng Shadows Firmer Wall Street Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking an upbeat Wall Street session overnight, as investors braced for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole summit due later in the day. The benchmark Hang Seng rose 0.93% at the open, with shares of Alibaba, JD.com,...
NASDAQ
Why Grab Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB), a ride-sharing and food-delivery company, tumbled today after the company reported mixed results for its second quarter. While the company beat Wall Street's consensus top-line estimate, Grab's loss in the quarter was larger than expected. The company also issued gross merchandise volume (GMV) guidance...
NASDAQ
Why Shoe Carnival Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) were climbing higher today after the footwear retailer posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report. Though revenue and profits fell from the quarter a year ago, that was more a result of difficult comparisons with a quarter that benefited from stimulus checks and the economic reopening than any current struggles.
biztoc.com
Stock futures flat following the S&P 500's third straight losing day
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all roughly flat. Investors await more guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the central bank's tightening path. The three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starts Thursday with Powell slated to speak Friday. Financial markets will remain...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Voya Financial (VOYA) Now
Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA should continue to benefit from growth across all product lines, rising fee income, a higher rate environment and increased alternative asset income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 2.2% and 2.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.
biztoc.com
European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
NASDAQ
See How Warrior Met Coal Ranks Among Analysts' Top Metals Picks
A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) is the #37 broker analyst pick, on average, out of the 50 stocks making up the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index, according to Metals Channel. The Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index is comprised of the top fifty global leaders from the metals and mining sector. The companies listed in the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index are not fixed, but instead variable — updating on a continuous basis to reflect the changing market environment with respect to commodity prices, government policy and market volatility.
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.76, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12%...
NASDAQ
Is Standex (SXI) a Suitable Value Investor Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delta (DAL) Stock Now
The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front) bodes well for Delta Air Lines DAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring DAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank...
NASDAQ
Why Embracer Group's Stock Is Down 13% This Week
Shares of video game company Embracer Group (OTC: THQQ.F), formerly known as THQ Nordic, have fallen dramatically this week. At 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that the stock is down 13% since Friday's closing bell. A highly anticipated game title hit store shelves on Wednesday, but the release faced a tidal wave of critical reviews when reviewers' nondisclosure agreements expired on Monday morning.
NASDAQ
Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, FCG
In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bilibili (BILI), up about 7.6% and shares of Iqiyi (IQ), up about 6.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
