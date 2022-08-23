ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases Further As Investors Await Powell Speech

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday driven by gains in mega-cap growth shares. Investors are awaiting speech from the Fed chief Jerome Powell at the central bank’s annual monetary policy conference. Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR dropped more than 10% on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

2 "Perfect 10" Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Tick Higher

The signs of supply tightening are pushing oil prices higher. Using TipRanks' Top Smart Score Stocks tool, we have zeroed in on EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), which could gain from higher commodity prices. Both these stocks have earned a "Perfect 10" Smart Score and have decent upside potential.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

JPMorgan says the S&P 500 could return 15% by year’s end — Here are 2 stocks the banking giant likes

Let’s talk about inflation. The big news on that front was the slow-down in the rate at which prices were accelerating, from 9.1% annualized in June to 8.5% in July. While still running hot, it was definitely a move in the right direction, and some market watchers have been openly speculating that it portend further reductions in the rate of price increases going forward.
STOCKS
Reuters

Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

Why Grab Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB), a ride-sharing and food-delivery company, tumbled today after the company reported mixed results for its second quarter. While the company beat Wall Street's consensus top-line estimate, Grab's loss in the quarter was larger than expected. The company also issued gross merchandise volume (GMV) guidance...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Shoe Carnival Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) were climbing higher today after the footwear retailer posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report. Though revenue and profits fell from the quarter a year ago, that was more a result of difficult comparisons with a quarter that benefited from stimulus checks and the economic reopening than any current struggles.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Stock futures flat following the S&P 500's third straight losing day

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all roughly flat. Investors await more guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the central bank's tightening path. The three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starts Thursday with Powell slated to speak Friday. Financial markets will remain...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Voya Financial (VOYA) Now

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA should continue to benefit from growth across all product lines, rising fee income, a higher rate environment and increased alternative asset income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 2.2% and 2.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity

European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

See How Warrior Met Coal Ranks Among Analysts' Top Metals Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) is the #37 broker analyst pick, on average, out of the 50 stocks making up the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index, according to Metals Channel. The Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index is comprised of the top fifty global leaders from the metals and mining sector. The companies listed in the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index are not fixed, but instead variable — updating on a continuous basis to reflect the changing market environment with respect to commodity prices, government policy and market volatility.
INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.76, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12%...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Standex (SXI) a Suitable Value Investor Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delta (DAL) Stock Now

The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front) bodes well for Delta Air Lines DAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring DAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank...
ECONOMY
NASDAQ

Why Embracer Group's Stock Is Down 13% This Week

Shares of video game company Embracer Group (OTC: THQQ.F), formerly known as THQ Nordic, have fallen dramatically this week. At 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that the stock is down 13% since Friday's closing bell. A highly anticipated game title hit store shelves on Wednesday, but the release faced a tidal wave of critical reviews when reviewers' nondisclosure agreements expired on Monday morning.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, FCG

In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bilibili (BILI), up about 7.6% and shares of Iqiyi (IQ), up about 6.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
STOCKS

