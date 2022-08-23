Twitch streamers might be able to broadcast with banned streamers under new rules—including Dr Disrespect

Read full article on original website
LS banned on Twitch, says he was DMCA’d for live viewing LEC broadcast
During a live viewing of the 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs today, popular League of Legends content creator Nick “LS” De Cesare had his stream taken down and his account banned. The 28-year-old said on social media that Riot Games issued a DMCA for his coverage of the...
TikToker claims he faked the ‘Mage’ leaks in VALORANT
A TikToker has claimed he sent the VALORANT community into a frenzy after supposedly creating leaks for a new agent. TikTok user “Valoleakr” uploaded a video yesterday titled “How I trolled the whole VALORANT community” where he described how he faked a screenshot that went viral, which depicted a new VALORANT agent called Mage.
Forge support confirms Ornn as next Legends of Runeterra champion in Awakening expansion
Riot Games steps up expansion releases through Awakening, teasing the fifth champion in today’s Legends of Runeterra spoilers. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a total of five LoR champions getting added to the digital card game. Riot has already shown that the Awakening expansion is unlike any other before it, from the exclusive reveal of Norra to the addition of Equipment and Kayn. But one more champion remains, with today’s LoR spoilers featuring Forge support, confirming Ornn.
Changes to Stopwatch items live on League PBE
One of League of Legends’ most controversial items, Stopwatch, is getting more changes in the near future with the aim of putting it and the items that build out of it in a healthier spot. The changes are live on the current PBE and will likely drop on the...
Xbox Game Pass for Friends and Family seemingly leaked
A little bit of leaking has happened recently regarding the Xbox Game Pass. This time, the logo for its friends and family version has been leaked by Aggiornamenti Lumia, a prominent leaker. Microsoft has been experimenting with this type of plan for quite a while, debuting it in Colombia and Ireland earlier this August.
Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series
Never let it be said that Usher Raymond doesn’t have a sense of humor about himself. In fact, the “You Got It Bad” singer appears to be thrilled that he’s the first celebrity to be spotlighted on “Behind the Memes,” which HuffPost described as “a new content series that is a twist on the popular […] The post Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Creators of Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts set to launch ‘Double Kickstarter’ to fund spiritual successors
Two classic PlayStation RPGs are poised to make a comeback in the form of new spiritual successors. Key creators behind both the Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts series are preparing to launch an “unprecedented Double Kickstarter campaign” on Aug. 29. This campaign will encompass two teams working together...
‘How the hell did he do that?’ Astralis in disbelief following Ropz clutch in BLAST Premier Fall Groups
Professional CS:GO players are known for making flashy plays from time to time, especially those from the best teams in the world, like FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool. The Estonian produced a bold highlight when he eliminated Xyp9x and k0nfig, one after another, with a clean headshot from a Desert Eagle during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 last weekend. The tournament organizer released a clip afterward, showing Astralis mesmerized and stunned by ropz’s play.
When does Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 5, Last Stand, end?
Everything must come to an end. The year of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to come to a close with the final days of season five, Last Stand, in just a couple of months. A midseason “Reloaded” update will hit some time in September, but then it’s time for the Call of Duty world to turn its eyes to the new game in October.
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
How does Enlist work in Magic: The Gathering?
The latest set in Magic: The Gathering is right around the corner, and as per usual, it involves a few new mechanics for players to sink their teeth into. Dominaria United will have its own modern spin on an old keyword ability specifically used for creature spells. Enlist is a...
Small TFT 7.5 PBE patch sets up for bigger changes tomorrow
Riot Games dropped a minor PBE patch for Teamfiight Tactics Set 7.5 today, targeting Augments and an item while mostly resolving bug fixes. Balance changes for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms for today’s PBE patch were small, as the adjustments were locked in prior to the weekend, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Instead of big changes, which are expected to drop tomorrow, the Set 7.5 PBE patch today resolved several important bug fixes.
What are Powerstones in Magic: The Gathering and how do they work?
Wizards of the Coast is introducing a new artifact token to Magic: The Gathering with its newest set, Dominaria United, and it will leave players feeling like they have the power. Powerstones are a special type of token that will only be creatable through two sources when Dominaria United releases.
Why Classic Hearthstone’s metagame still stands as one of the game’s best
Just like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone also offers a dedicated game mode that recreates the vanilla experience: no new cards, no fancy expansions, just how things used to be. Comparing it to the clown fiesta of the current Standard environment with mega-Imps, infinite skeletons, Sire Denathrius OTKs, and monstrous mana cheating is a breath of fresh air.
Ludwig swatted live on YouTube stream
YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren was swatted live on stream on Aug. 28, making him the latest streaming star to fall victim to the problematic and illegal ‘prank’ plaguing streamers and internet personalities worldwide. The stream it happened on has been taken down. However, a clip of the incident is...
How to complete all Collection Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is starting to hit players’ phones and there are a ton of things to do in the last global event of 2022, including catch Pokémon, battle other trainers, and participate in Raids. A staple feature that appears in many Pokémon Go events...
How to get Among Us crosshair in VALORANT
It might not be an official collaboration, but VALORANT players can still get a little sus on the battlefield with a special custom crosshair. In the game’s newest patch, Riot Games gave players multiple new options to change up their crosshairs, including hexcoded colorways and customizable individual crosshair lines. Some players have discovered a way to change their crosshair into the recognizable spaceman from Among Us.
PlayStation acquires Savage Game Studios, expands mobile gaming repertoire
Sony has acquired well-known mobile games developer Savage Game Studios. The company entered a definitive agreement with Savage Game Studios following a standout year in 2021, where it received over $4 million in funding to develop some of the most popular mobile games in the market today. The founders of...
Darkin and Shadow Isle Legends of Runeterra spoilers set up future archetypes
Riot Games dropped seven Awakening spoilers for the upcoming Legends of Runeterra expansion, showcasing powerful Darkin, Freljord, and Shadow Isles cards. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion includes four champions we know of so far. Joining the squad of champions in LoR are Kayn, Jax, Master Yi, and Norra. No champions were revealed during today’s Awakening spoilers, but several powerful cards were, potentially setting up a fifth champion or future archetypes.
Riot’s multi-game 2022 Star Guardian celebration fails to meet the expectations set by Spirit Blossom
For the third year in a row, Riot Games celebrated one of League of Legends’ many skin lines with the release of a new interactive visual novel. This time around, players finally returned to Valoran City, home of many heroes and villains in the Star Guardian universe, which has gone untouched for nearly three years.
