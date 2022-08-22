ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to earn Repute in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has become a staple looter-shooter in today’s gaming world. Bungie has released high-quality content for the last five years, continually offering players reasons to play and grind the game. These come in the form of new weapons, raids, dungeons, and all sorts of upgrades for players around the Destiny universe.
Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked

VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
Hundreds of games are on sale during Humble Bundle’s Summer Sale

Humble is running its annual summer sale to cap off summer 2022 with massive discounts on thousands of games, DLCs, and bundles. With old classics and new releases included, the penny pinchers among us will be able to buff out their game collection thanks to the discounts on offer. You’ll find discounts of as much as 80 percent off on certain games, with newer releases slicing off 10 to 20 percent.
Pentiment to launch in November, will be available on Xbox Game Pass

The action-adventure game by Obsidian Entertainment Pentiment is scheduled to release on Nov. 15 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam on the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft announced today. Pre-orders as well as pre-downloads for the Xbox Game Pass are open as of Aug. 24. The stylized adventure game...
Does progress from the Splatoon 3 Demo carry over into the full game?

Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy. Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top...
When will Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor be added to Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game based on Pokémon, will add three more champions to the game in September 2022. One of the new Pokémon coming to UNITE‘s Aeos Island is Mew, a Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon that is well-known all over the world. It has been rumored that Mew is joining UNITE as one of the game’s Supporters. Mew will have access to more movers than all the other playable Pokémon in UNITE.
All MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft archetypes: Themes and signpost cards

Get an idea of what to build around in Draft. A return to the plane of Dominaria has sparked a total of 10 staple archetypes for Dominaria United Limited Draft and Sealed. Gameplay in Limited Draft and Sealed for Dominaria United (DMU) begins with a digital launch on Sept. 1. Prerelease events at local WPN game stores will kick off that weekend and run from Sept. 2 to 8. And the global launch for DMU is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. There are a total of 10 staple archetypes within Dominaria United Draft, featuring three different signpost cards for each color pair.
All pay-to-win skins in League of Legends

League of Legends, other than being the most popular MOBA alongside Dota 2, is well-known for being free-to-play. In order to keep League free, yet profitable, Riot Games has, in the early days, introduced the system of skins to the game. Skins, which adorn champions, together with their abilities, into a unique appearance, range from 390 RP to 3250 RP in cost.
Nautilus in line for League ‘touch up’ in similar vein to Maokai and Swain updates

In League of Legends this season, Riot Games has begun updating old champions with outdated kits that have lost their identity and simply have a meta-relevant gimmick. On top of that, the devs have heavily avoided dominant pro-play flex picks that, eventually, leave a dent in solo queue meta. The most recent examples of these touch-ups include Swain, Ahri, and Maokai.
All MTG Phyrexian Defilers in Dominaria United

The Phyrexians are starting a Magic: The Gathering Multiverse war, showcasing a cycle of five creatures that let players pay life to cast with an additional effect in Dominaria United. The Dominaria United (DMU) Standard-legal set, scheduled to globally launch on Sept. 9, will include a cycle of Defiler Phyrexian...
Splatoon 3 first impressions suggest more of the same inking action

Splatoon 3 is almost here and ahead of its release in September, some players have finally had a chance to try the game for themselves sharing early reactions. Fortunately, they are mostly positive. Multiple outlets who got hands-on time with the game say it remains close to the formula crafted...
MTG Superfriends returns with Urza Assembles the Titans in Dominaria United

A new Phyrexian invasion has triggered Urza Assembles the Titans saga in Dominaria United, potentially reviving Magic: The Gathering Superfriends decks in Standard while upgrading the build in other Magic formats. Superfriends is the name of a Magic deck that primarily plays planeswalkers. Popular in the Commander format, the build...
Shadowlands season 4 is a great time-killer for competitive WoW players waiting for the next expansion

The latest World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, alongside Warlords of Draenor, is the least liked expansion community-wide in recent years due to lack of content and lore retconning, content time-gating, slow and repetitive leveling, tedious borrowed power systems, mundane tier sets, and Torghast or rather, Choreghast. Even though Blizzard Entertainment has, throughout the expansion, fixed some of many mistakes, the Shadowlands expansion won’t be missed.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘C’ and ending in ‘N’

On most days, finding the answer to Wordle will be a simple task, especially for longtime players. But sometimes, after a couple of letters from the mystery word come out green, you might still not feel close to solving the puzzle. If the letters you found today are a starting “C” and an ending “N,” check out the list below and some ideas of how to narrow it down.
