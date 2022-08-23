Read full article on original website
KCHS hall of fame to induct 6 on Oct. 22
WORTON — The Kent County High School Hall of Fame Committee is up and running again and poised to induct its first class since 2012.
The Clinton Journal
Nominations accepted for the Clinton High School Wall of Honor
CLINTON — Nominations are now being accepted for the Clinton High School Wall of Honor. All nominees must be CHS alumni; additional qualifications are listed. Nomination forms may be obtained on the Clinton schools website under the high school tab, or by contacting Missy Koeppel in the high school office at (217) 935-8337 ext. 1001 or [email protected] . Nominations are due in to the high school office no later than October 7, 2022, and inductees will be honored at the home basketball game on January 6, 2023.
Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award
LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
