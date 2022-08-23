Read full article on original website
Related
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay
Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
We’re Loving these Quirky and Super Fun Idaho Facts!
1. Of all the state capitol buildings in America, Idaho has the only one heated by geothermal energy. How? Our hot spring bed 3,000 feet below the surface is the heat source. 2. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System reported the Gem State possesses over 170,000 miles of waterway that could span the width of the United States 38 times.
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever
There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters. We know Idaho’s a hunting state... but did you know it was THIS much of a hunting state?. Stacker recently compiled a list of the states with the most registered hunters, and according to their list, Idaho is ranked #5!
6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho
Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings
Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does Idaho Care About The Pumpkin Spice Latte? Ranking The States That Crave It Most
According to rumors, the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks is expected to come out next week on August 30th. The popular beverage is ready to make its seasonal debut, and we are ready for it, too. However, some of us are more excited than others. Some states in America have...
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!
Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise
In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho
In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Would Idaho And Surrounding States Be If They Were A European Country?
My mind can run wild sometimes. Sometimes, there's nothing better than getting lost in a good day dream. I've gotten lost in thought thinking of Idaho-inspired baby names, wondering what Hogwarts House Idaho would be placed in if it went to the school, and more. Recently, I found myself in...
Idaho Firefighters Ask Drone Owners To Stay Away From Fires
Every summer, residents in Boise are forced to deal with one of the most annoying things ever: air pollution from forest fires. Obviously dealing with some smokey air is far less of a problem than many might be facing due to fires, but either way, it isn't nice. States like...
Thanks to Twitter, We Now Know What Boise Sounds Like
You know, sometimes I wish I could explain how my mind works but like most people, I just can’t. I often find myself wandering down the rabbit hole of Twitter among other social media platforms looking for odd perspectives on Boise or Idaho in general. This previously led me to search for what people think Boise smells like which I have to admit, delivered hilarious results.
Did You Know that Yellowstone National Park Celebrates Christmas in August?
Christmas is coming to Idaho. Sure, it’s still a few months away but some stores already have Christmas decor on their shelves and Yellowstone National Park is taking it to the next level. The park just celebrated Christmas in August, and this isn’t the first time. Why Does...
Sun Valley, Idaho Having Serious Housing Crisis “It is Close to Toppling”
Home prices in Idaho have been on a roller coaster mostly one that just keeps going up with a few dips here and there for years now. Sun Valley is in a place where it is becoming a serious problem - far more so than other places in the state.
Taste The Western Idaho Fair for Just $2 Today
When it comes to summertime in the Treasure Valley, few events are more "signature" than the Western Idaho Fair. A prime place to hangout with your friends before or as the school year starts--it's also a safe place for families to get out of the house and enjoy all that it has to offer.
Idaho’s 5 Biggest Issues That the Idaho Legislature Can’t Ignore
September is the start of football, the fall season, and thankfully a break from our triple-digit summer temperatures. Politics returns to center stage as the legislature meets for a special session next week. Governor Little called the session says Idahoans deserve another tax break and more money for schools. Are those the most critical issues to you?
Giant Semi Wrapped To Help Find Idaho’s Michael Vaughan
The case of missing Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan, continues and it has been going on for over a year. It's a tragic situation-- the 5-year-old boy went missing last July and authorities have been on the case for over a year. Here is a look back at the timeline of...
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0