Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
Affordable housing situation is ‘dire’ for Idahoans
Housing advocates across Idaho say the need for housing is dire, with many individuals living in cars and being evicted or priced out of their homes on a daily basis, and they are calling on Idaho’s Congressional delegation to take action at the federal level to increase affordable housing support. The Idaho Asset Building Network held a press conference on Thursday morning to highlight its efforts to urge federal and state policymakers to enact long-term housing solutions. Representatives from Saint Alphonsus Health System, the Idaho...
Herald-Journal
Boise mayor says proposed Ammon Bundy event skirted special events process
BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released an emailed statement Tuesday morning explaining the rationale behind a canceled reservation for far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy. The statement said that a reservation at Cassia Park for Sept. 10 used a name other than Bundy’s.
Idaho’s 5 Biggest Issues That the Idaho Legislature Can’t Ignore
September is the start of football, the fall season, and thankfully a break from our triple-digit summer temperatures. Politics returns to center stage as the legislature meets for a special session next week. Governor Little called the session says Idahoans deserve another tax break and more money for schools. Are those the most critical issues to you?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape, removal costs state $300 million each year.
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S. The grass grows quickly and threatens native plants.
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
One month after 988 launch, Idaho crisis hotline sees increase in calls
BOISE, Idaho — Helping others is a priority in Christian Garcia’s life. “I had served in the military and just helping people, being a part of something bigger than yourself, was important to me,” Garcia said. Garcia works at the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline as a...
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE -- U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The...
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The Ku Klux Klan was on the ascendant outside of the South in the early 1920s, and Idaho appeared to be no exception. This is from the Idaho Republican, Blackfoot’s newspaper at the time, in August 1922: “There are persistent rumors to the effect that the Ku Klux Klan is to perfect an organization locally; that Boise already organized with over 2,000 is the beginning of a state organization with Pocatello, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls to come next. The Klan as it is organized in a number of southern and western states has taken a prominent part in state and local elections and in the correction of a number of civic matter that in the opinion of Klan members the law was slow to reach. There is a tendency locally to rather encourage the Klan idea, statements having been made that the Klan could find a fertile field for its activities in the town and country.”
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters. We know Idaho’s a hunting state... but did you know it was THIS much of a hunting state?. Stacker recently compiled a list of the states with the most registered hunters, and according to their list, Idaho is ranked #5!
Idaho schools battle chronic absenteeism as students struggle to rebound from the pandemic
One of the pandemic’s major lessons: students learn best when in school with a dedicated teacher – at least according to superintendents and district officials. But the hard part is getting students to attend class consistently. After years of increased absenteeism brought on by the pandemic, some administrators...
townandtourist.com
19 Best Romantic Getaways in Idaho (Hotels, Resorts, & Lodges)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Idaho is a romantic treasure tucked into the Pacific Northwest of the Western United States. Its natural landscape makes it an idyllic place for any couple to visit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Quality concerns hit Idaho grain crop
Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two tribes plan casinos in Mountain Home, including large-scale concept for hotel, horse track, and more
Treasure Valley residents who hope to visit a casino currently have to drive to destinations like Jackpot, Nevada, or Pendleton, Oregon. But that could change. Two different Native American tribes are pitching proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to the Treasure Valley and the other from Eastern Idaho. In the case of the Shoshone-Bannock of Eastern Idaho, this would be the tribe’s fourth casino, but its first off of tribal lands. The other proposal comes from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada. The Shoshone-Paiute do not currently operate any casinos.
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon
We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
Idaho’s Abortion Trigger Law Goes Into Effect Today Reaction
Despite the effort by the Biden Justice Department and a federal judge, the majority of Idaho's Trigger Law will go into effect today. The law makes abortion illegal in Idaho thanks to the United States Supreme Court. Fox News broke down the ruling by Judge Winmill concerning the Trigger Law:
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2