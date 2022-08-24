ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Ex-warden at Dublin women's federal prison faces additional sexual abuse charges

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
DUBLIN – The former warden at the women's federal prison in Dublin is accused of sexually abusing additional inmates, in a scandal that has rocked the federal prison system.

Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office announced that a federal grand jury indicted Ray Garcia on eight additional counts Tuesday. Garcia, a 55-year-old resident of Merced, had served as the warden of the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, an-all female low security federal prison.

Last year, Garcia was indicted on two counts of sexually abusing an inmate between December 2019 and March 2020. Prosecutors alleged that Garcia photographed the inmate naked in her cell and asked her and another naked to strip naked for him.

The complaint also alleged that Garcia deterred the victim from coming forward, saying that he was "close friends" with the person responsible for investing allegations of misconduct by inmates. Investigators said they also found hundreds of sexually graphic photos on Garcia's work-issued phone and computer.

In the superseding indictment, Garcia is accused of three additional counts of sexual abuse of the inmate and one count of abusive sexual contact.

Garcia is also accused of two counts of abusing sexual contact with a second inmate between January and July 2021. He was also charged with one count of abusive sexual contact with a third inmate sometime between March and September 2020.

Along with the charges of sexual abuse, the grand jury also indicted Garcia on one count of making false statements to government officials after he allegedly denied asking inmates to undress and denied touching inmates inappropriately.

Garcia is the highest ranked prison official charged in the scandal, which has led to the arrests of four other employees and has prompted the attention of lawmakers.

An investigative report by The Associated Press earlier this year noted that prisoners and workers had nicknamed the facility "The rape club" and detailed allegations of widespread sexual misconduct and cover-ups.

In response, several House Democrats had asked the Federal Bureau of Prisons to publicize an audit of the prison and had even visited the facility .

Prosecutors said Garcia, who is set to face trial in November, is currently out of custody. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years on each count of sexual abuse, a maximum of two years on each count of abusive sexual contact and up to eight years on the charge of making false statements.

