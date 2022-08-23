SAN ANTONIO — Opening arguments are set to begin in the trial of an ex-Bexar County Constable that has received a lot of attention. Michelle Barrientes Vela faces several charges, including tampering with evidence and official oppression. She was the former Constable for Precinct 2 and stepped down in October of 2019. At that time, she also tried to run for Bexar County Sheriff.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO