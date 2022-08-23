Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Barrientes Vela’s former clerk says constable was ‘rattled’ by 2019 visit from Texas Ranger
SAN ANTONIO – A former Precinct 2 clerk who provided critical information to law enforcement about the inner workings of Michelle Barrientes Vela’s administration testified Thursday that the then-constable was left “rattled” after learning she was under criminal investigation in the summer of 2019. “She was...
KSAT 12
Witness says Barrientes Vela and ‘her entourage’ intimidated him at county park
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who rented pavilions at Rodriguez Park for decades of special events testified Wednesday that former Bexar County Pct. 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela and other uniformed deputies intimidated him and his family as they prepared to celebrate the Easter holiday in 2019.
KSAT 12
Barrientes Vela trial opens with claim that prosecutor and investigator set trap for troubled constable
SAN ANTONIO – An attorney for indicted ex-Precinct 2 constable Michelle Barrientes Vela argued Tuesday that the prosecutor and lead investigator in the case teamed up to set a trap for his client and came away with nothing more than a few written records. “And that’s why we’re here,...
Opening arguments begin in trial of former Precinct 2 Constable
SAN ANTONIO — Opening arguments are set to begin in the trial of an ex-Bexar County Constable that has received a lot of attention. Michelle Barrientes Vela faces several charges, including tampering with evidence and official oppression. She was the former Constable for Precinct 2 and stepped down in October of 2019. At that time, she also tried to run for Bexar County Sheriff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Public corruption trial for Michelle Barrientes Vela slated for this week. Here’s what to know.
SAN ANTONIO – Jury selection began Monday morning in the highly anticipated public corruption trial of indicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela. The former Bexar County Precinct 2 constable, who stepped down in late 2019 after triggering the state’s resign-to-run law, faces two felony counts of tampering with evidence.
KSAT 12
Window shot out at Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters was among three storefronts in the 1800 block of Fredericksburg Road that were shot at overnight from someone on a passing motorcycle. Along with a front window at the Democratic party offices, the double-paned floor-to-ceiling window at Panaderia Jimenez Mexican Bakery...
KSAT 12
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
KSAT 12
New surveillance video shows suspect in shooting of Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a new video showing a suspect shooting at the West Side headquarters of the county’s Democratic party and then speeding away. Investigators say someone with a firearm or possibly a BB gun, drove past the 1800 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12 hires San Antonio native Camelia Juarez as news reporter
She's back in her hometown.
News Channel 25
Texas woman imprisoned for fraud, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands
SAN ANTONIO — A bookkeeper for a nonprofit in San Antonio was sentenced to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud earlier this month. Authorities reported 60-year-old Alicia Henderson stole nearly $300,000 to be deposited in her personal bank account through forged and fraudulent checks from July 2014 to November 2017. Henderson served as the office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit corporation that served the city's downtown public improvement district.
Most San Antonians don't understand what the Texas Railroad Commission does
Could you answer correctly?
Beto O'Rourke to hold meet-and-greet at San Antonio's Nowhere Bookshop
O'Rourke will be signing for his new book.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abortion-rights activists rally in downtown San Antonio as Texas trigger law takes effect
SAN ANTONIO — Statewide trigger laws took effect on Thursday, effectively outlawing abortion while leaving little room for exceptions following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. Dozens of San Antonio abortion-rights activists took to downtown's streets in response, carrying signs with messages like "We Won't...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police. Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Two suspects manage to escape after stealing 'large amount of cash' from armored truck, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are on the loose after taking "a large amount of cash" from the back of an armored truck Thursday morning near Seguin, according to San Antonio Police officials. The truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank along the 6500 block of FM...
fox7austin.com
San Antonio man arrested after deputies find 10 kilos of cocaine hidden in car
FLATONIA, Texas - A San Antonio man has been arrested after Fayette County Sheriff's deputies found 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout his car. FCSO says that one of their drug interdiction investigators conducted a traffic stop on the car on I-10 near Flatonia around noon August 23 for a traffic violation.
COVID Tracker: San Antonio cases trending down as school year begins
SAN ANTONIO — The seven-day coronavirus case average dropped to its lowest levels since June 22 on Tuesday as the San Antonio area continues recovering from July's wave of infections. August thus far is averaging 745 new cases a day, compared to July's 961—and totals continue to dwindle as...
KENS 5
Caught on video: Thieves make off with 6-foot decor outside San Antonio business
SAN ANTONIO — A bizarre theft was caught on video when two men allegedly stole garden decor of a 6-foot rooster. It belongs to a longtime family business off Blanco Road near La Manda Boulevard. And the crime has left Angel Torres, owner of Mikes Hare Styles, scratching his head.
KSAT 12
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing San Antonio man trying to repossess his tires
SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial for a man accused of fatally shooting another man trying to repossess his tires began on Tuesday. Richard Vallejo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the June 2020 murder of Andrew Gomez, 27. According to prosecutors, Gomez went to Vallejo’s parent’s house...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0