Idaho State

Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay

Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
IDAHO STATE
We're Loving these Quirky and Super Fun Idaho Facts!

1. Of all the state capitol buildings in America, Idaho has the only one heated by geothermal energy. How? Our hot spring bed 3,000 feet below the surface is the heat source. 2. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System reported the Gem State possesses over 170,000 miles of waterway that could span the width of the United States 38 times.
IDAHO STATE
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever

There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
IDAHO STATE
6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho

Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
IDAHO STATE
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!

Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise

In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
BOISE, ID
Thanks to Twitter, We Now Know What Boise Sounds Like

You know, sometimes I wish I could explain how my mind works but like most people, I just can’t. I often find myself wandering down the rabbit hole of Twitter among other social media platforms looking for odd perspectives on Boise or Idaho in general. This previously led me to search for what people think Boise smells like which I have to admit, delivered hilarious results.
BOISE, ID
Eastbound I-84 To Shutdown Friday Night

Here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to get a little bit of everything during the year. In fact, we're lucky enough to get 5 distinct seasons! A snowy winter, a promising spring, a scorching summer, a beautiful fall and an ever evolving CONSTRUCTION SEASON!. That's what all of...
NAMPA, ID
Taste The Western Idaho Fair for Just $2 Today

When it comes to summertime in the Treasure Valley, few events are more "signature" than the Western Idaho Fair. A prime place to hangout with your friends before or as the school year starts--it's also a safe place for families to get out of the house and enjoy all that it has to offer.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's 5 Biggest Issues That the Idaho Legislature Can't Ignore

September is the start of football, the fall season, and thankfully a break from our triple-digit summer temperatures. Politics returns to center stage as the legislature meets for a special session next week. Governor Little called the session says Idahoans deserve another tax break and more money for schools. Are those the most critical issues to you?
IDAHO STATE
