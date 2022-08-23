Read full article on original website
Flood watches continue in the southeast with more heavy rain expected
The system that deluged Dallas earlier this week slowly slides into the southeast, where flood watches continue for Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car
A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
Hidden Dinosaur Tracks Emerge in Texas Drought
Severe drought across the western US is largely terrible news, but there's been an interesting side effect in Texas when hidden dinosaur tracks appeared in Dinosaur Valley State Park southwest of Dallas. The paleontological treasure came to light in a dried-out riverbed. "Due to the excessive drought conditions this past...
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
DFW weather: Rain in the forecast? Here's what we're expecting
Isolated showers are storms are possible this weekend, but most places will be dry. Better rain chances return next week.
Dallas resident woke up to terrifying scene amid deadly flooding
In the midst of what turned out to be record rainfall, one Dallas woman who had moved into her apartment just two days earlier documented on video the floodwaters overwhelming her living space. Two days after moving into her new apartment in Dallas, Brittany Taylor woke up early Monday morning...
Texas floods: Photos, videos capture heavy Dallas rainfall, floodwaters
DALLAS — Heavy rain pummeled Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas on Monday, flooding streets and killing at least one person, officials said. The National Weather Service said 9.19 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in just 24 hours – the second highest amount ever recorded there, according to The Associated Press.
Man dies after falling from Fort Worth bridge after being involved in crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after falling off a bridge in Fort Worth Saturday night. This happened just before 9:30 p.m., when police said two vehicles were stopped on the ramp that connects Highway 287 and I-30. The two vehicles were involved in a minor crash. Police...
3 million under flood watch after deadly rainfall in Dallas
Dallas is facing its second worst flood in nearly a century, after the city experienced record rainfall. Nearly three million people remain under flood watch and at least one person has died. Meanwhile, further west, five million people are under heat alert.Aug. 23, 2022.
County lifts burn ban, disaster declaration
In addition, according to the county’s official Facebook page, County Judge Wade McKinney followed that by directing County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg that McKinney would lift the countywide burn ban that has been in effect since June 21. “We believe the conditions have changed quite dramatically,” McKinney said during...
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
1 dead in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-45
WILMER, Texas - One person is dead following a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-45 in Wilmer early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just after 3 a.m., along I-45, just before Malloy Bridge Road, southeast of Dallas. Law enforcement on the scene said an SUV was going north...
Expect more rain over the next 7 days in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's official, with Tuesday's rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
