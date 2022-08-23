ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car

A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
MESQUITE, TX
CNET

Hidden Dinosaur Tracks Emerge in Texas Drought

Severe drought across the western US is largely terrible news, but there's been an interesting side effect in Texas when hidden dinosaur tracks appeared in Dinosaur Valley State Park southwest of Dallas. The paleontological treasure came to light in a dried-out riverbed. "Due to the excessive drought conditions this past...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
#High Water#Emergency Management
themonitor.net

County lifts burn ban, disaster declaration

In addition, according to the county’s official Facebook page, County Judge Wade McKinney followed that by directing County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg that McKinney would lift the countywide burn ban that has been in effect since June 21. “We believe the conditions have changed quite dramatically,” McKinney said during...
MALAKOFF, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-45

WILMER, Texas - One person is dead following a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-45 in Wilmer early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just after 3 a.m., along I-45, just before Malloy Bridge Road, southeast of Dallas. Law enforcement on the scene said an SUV was going north...
WILMER, TX
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder

Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
RED OAK, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX

