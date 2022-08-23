Read full article on original website
When does Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 5, Last Stand, end?
Everything must come to an end. The year of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to come to a close with the final days of season five, Last Stand, in just a couple of months. A midseason “Reloaded” update will hit some time in September, but then it’s time for the Call of Duty world to turn its eyes to the new game in October.
Rage Serum in CoD: Warzone – How does it work and where to find it
Call of Duty: Warzone is a game of resources. When players first land on the map, they must make the best of their situation. In some matches, you’ll have access to great loot, making it easier to make it to the last safe zones, but you may not always have the same luck.
Creators of Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts set to launch ‘Double Kickstarter’ to fund spiritual successors
Two classic PlayStation RPGs are poised to make a comeback in the form of new spiritual successors. Key creators behind both the Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts series are preparing to launch an “unprecedented Double Kickstarter campaign” on Aug. 29. This campaign will encompass two teams working together...
Here is the complete King’s Fall loot table for Destiny 2
Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid is a reprise of the Destiny raid released alongside the title’s The Taken King expansion. The overhauled version seems true to the original experience and only brings a few minor tweaks throughout encounters. Its loot pool also reprises a few weapons from the original raid with a pass to make them in line with the Destiny 2 sandbox, including perks such as Incandescent or Pugilist when applicable. The Exotic, Touch of Malice, is also available as a random drop from Oryx, the raid’s final boss.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Forge support confirms Ornn as next Legends of Runeterra champion in Awakening expansion
Riot Games steps up expansion releases through Awakening, teasing the fifth champion in today’s Legends of Runeterra spoilers. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a total of five LoR champions getting added to the digital card game. Riot has already shown that the Awakening expansion is unlike any other before it, from the exclusive reveal of Norra to the addition of Equipment and Kayn. But one more champion remains, with today’s LoR spoilers featuring Forge support, confirming Ornn.
Clefairy distribution planned for Pokémon Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus
It’s time to turn on your Nintendo Switch again because new Pokémon distribution has been announced for Pokémon Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus. This distribution, however, will only happen in the Japanese Pokémon Center. The Clefairy Pokémon will be distributed using physical code...
Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls
Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
Hogwarts Legacy surprises fans with console-exclusive content
The community manager for the upcoming action RPG Hogwarts Legacy confirmed today that there will be console-exclusive content for the PlayStation shortly after the game was listed on the PlayStation store, much to the dismay of some potential players. Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG set in the world of J.K....
MultiVersus will focus on expanding roster with Warner Bros. Discover-owned IPs, crossovers unlikely
MultiVersus fans online have been pretty vocal about their desire to see certain characters included in the free-to-play fighting game’s “ever-expanding” roster. But in a recent interview, David Haddad, the head of Warner Bros. Games, put a sizable roadblock in the way of potential third-party inclusions. Speaking...
Indie Developer Passes Away, Makes All Their Games Free As "Parting Gift”
Indie developer Squid In A Box, real name Rob Hale, sadly passed away earlier this month as a result of cancer complications. Following their death, as PC Gamer writes, their games, the arcade twin-stick shooters Waves and Waves 2: Notorious, have been made free to download on Steam as “a parting gift”.
How to complete all Collection Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is starting to hit players’ phones and there are a ton of things to do in the last global event of 2022, including catch Pokémon, battle other trainers, and participate in Raids. A staple feature that appears in many Pokémon Go events...
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
Riot’s multi-game 2022 Star Guardian celebration fails to meet the expectations set by Spirit Blossom
For the third year in a row, Riot Games celebrated one of League of Legends’ many skin lines with the release of a new interactive visual novel. This time around, players finally returned to Valoran City, home of many heroes and villains in the Star Guardian universe, which has gone untouched for nearly three years.
Fortnite is bringing back the Gen Hoshino Soundwave Series, for some reason
Fortnite has managed to evolve over the years into something much more than its tower defense and battle royale roots. Instead, Epic Games has created a platform that can celebrate all of pop culture, such as the frequent celebrations of music the game hosts. Now it seems that Epic is...
Does progress from the Splatoon 3 Demo carry over into the full game?
Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy. Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top...
All MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft archetypes: Themes and signpost cards
Get an idea of what to build around in Draft. A return to the plane of Dominaria has sparked a total of 10 staple archetypes for Dominaria United Limited Draft and Sealed. Gameplay in Limited Draft and Sealed for Dominaria United (DMU) begins with a digital launch on Sept. 1. Prerelease events at local WPN game stores will kick off that weekend and run from Sept. 2 to 8. And the global launch for DMU is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. There are a total of 10 staple archetypes within Dominaria United Draft, featuring three different signpost cards for each color pair.
Pokémon TCG ‘Mew VMAX League Battle Deck’ headed to stores in November
A new Pokémon TCG product has been revealed and it will feature one of everyone’s favorite Mythical Pokémon, Mew. As showcased by PokeBeach, the Mew VMAX League Battle Deck is headed to stores on Nov. 11, giving fans their chance to collect multiple versions of the Mythical Pokémon and also Genesect.
Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked
VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
