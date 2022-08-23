ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

When does Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 5, Last Stand, end?

Everything must come to an end. The year of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to come to a close with the final days of season five, Last Stand, in just a couple of months. A midseason “Reloaded” update will hit some time in September, but then it’s time for the Call of Duty world to turn its eyes to the new game in October.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here is the complete King’s Fall loot table for Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid is a reprise of the Destiny raid released alongside the title’s The Taken King expansion. The overhauled version seems true to the original experience and only brings a few minor tweaks throughout encounters. Its loot pool also reprises a few weapons from the original raid with a pass to make them in line with the Destiny 2 sandbox, including perks such as Incandescent or Pugilist when applicable. The Exotic, Touch of Malice, is also available as a random drop from Oryx, the raid’s final boss.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinemablend

After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage

It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
MOVIES
dotesports.com

Forge support confirms Ornn as next Legends of Runeterra champion in Awakening expansion

Riot Games steps up expansion releases through Awakening, teasing the fifth champion in today’s Legends of Runeterra spoilers. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a total of five LoR champions getting added to the digital card game. Riot has already shown that the Awakening expansion is unlike any other before it, from the exclusive reveal of Norra to the addition of Equipment and Kayn. But one more champion remains, with today’s LoR spoilers featuring Forge support, confirming Ornn.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Hogwarts Legacy surprises fans with console-exclusive content

The community manager for the upcoming action RPG Hogwarts Legacy confirmed today that there will be console-exclusive content for the PlayStation shortly after the game was listed on the PlayStation store, much to the dismay of some potential players. Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG set in the world of J.K....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer

The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does progress from the Splatoon 3 Demo carry over into the full game?

Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy. Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft archetypes: Themes and signpost cards

Get an idea of what to build around in Draft. A return to the plane of Dominaria has sparked a total of 10 staple archetypes for Dominaria United Limited Draft and Sealed. Gameplay in Limited Draft and Sealed for Dominaria United (DMU) begins with a digital launch on Sept. 1. Prerelease events at local WPN game stores will kick off that weekend and run from Sept. 2 to 8. And the global launch for DMU is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. There are a total of 10 staple archetypes within Dominaria United Draft, featuring three different signpost cards for each color pair.
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Pokémon TCG ‘Mew VMAX League Battle Deck’ headed to stores in November

A new Pokémon TCG product has been revealed and it will feature one of everyone’s favorite Mythical Pokémon, Mew. As showcased by PokeBeach, the Mew VMAX League Battle Deck is headed to stores on Nov. 11, giving fans their chance to collect multiple versions of the Mythical Pokémon and also Genesect.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked

VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
VIDEO GAMES

