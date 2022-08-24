Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — Heavy rain that fell quickly in southeastern Massachusetts and the south shore added up quickly and caused some flash flooding and some dangerous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service had issued a Flash Flood Warning for much of the afternoon on Tuesday, after the deluge.

Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area.

Check out some of the rain totals as of 9:30 pm

Rehoboth 7.01 inches

Attleboro 4.42 inches

Taunton 4.35 inches

Sandwich 2.50 inches

Bourne 1.72 inches

The heavy rain closed a portion of I-195 near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border.

The rain was so heavy in Plymouth, that it almost sank some boats.

The Plymouth Harbormaster says crews saved three vessels from going under.

A homeowner in Norwell called fire officials thinking their house had been struck by lightning this afternoon. Turns out, a tree had fallen on the house’s service breaker, causing a fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Vivid lightning was also reported throughout the afternoon.

Check out this photo from Kington of a rainbow, with a flash of lightning.

