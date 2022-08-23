Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville Holds Fundraiser to Benefit Children

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Here in South Louisiana, we love to eat so why not eat for a good cause?

The Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville is hosting a Shrimp Boil on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm.



This fundraiser will help support the Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville’s mission which is to help children in the Broussard and Youngsville communities. All proceeds raised through this fundraiser will go toward purchasing inclusive playground equipment for disabled children in the community.

The Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville’s Shrimp Boil Fundraiser will be held at Home Bank located at 1219 Albertson Parkway (at Hwy 90 in Broussard.)

Tickets are $16 each and will come with one pound of shrimp and one corn and two potatoes.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville’s Shrimp Boil Fundraiser, you can visit their website or Facebook .