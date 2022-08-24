University of Toledo ordered to provide back pay to former employee

The University of Toledo has been ordered to pay a former employee more than $88,000 after an administrative law judge ruled the school discriminated and retaliated against him because of his disability.

In an Aug. 17 letter, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission gave the university 10 days to provide $88,544 in back pay to former employee James Matthew Krull. He was terminated in February, 2018 from his position in the university registrar’s office. The university also has to complete training on Ohio’s anti-discrimination laws within six months and provide proof of completion by April.

University officials argued in their court filings that Mr. Krull was fired from his position because of “failure to perform his job duties” and insubordination. Mr. Krull, who suffers from chronic migraines, argued in his complaint that university officials never discussed job-performance issues with him until after he began requesting accommodations for his headaches. Around that time, the headaches were becoming more frequent.

Officials declined his accommodation requests, including closing his office door and window blinds at times, as well as keeping his computer monitor brightness dim, despite a note from his neurologist, Mr. Krull alleged.

Days after he submitted an American with Disabilities Act request for those accommodations, he said his supervisors met with him about performance issues from months prior, and he was terminated.

Matthew Bryant, Mr. Krull’s attorney, said despite the long review and investigation process, he’s pleased that the commission ruled in Mr. Krull’s favor to provide him back pay. Since his firing, Mr. Krull moved to Arizona and for a long time could only find part-time work during the pandemic before landing a teaching position, Mr. Bryant said.

Prior to working in the registrar’s office, Mr. Krull was an English as a second language specialist at UT.

“Mr. Krull is pleased that the commission took this case seriously, investigated it dutifully, and did a good job and revealed that he was a victim of discrimination,” Mr. Bryant said Tuesday. “The order is affirmation of that, and while it took a while, justice prevailed.”

UT officials did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Bryant said the university could challenge the order by filing a request for judicial review.

But even if the university doesn’t challenge the order, Mr. Bryant said he and Mr. Krull still have a case before the Ohio Court of Claims. That case, being handled by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, was placed on hold pending the outcome of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission’s case.

It’s through the court of claims that Mr. Bryant said a judge will determine whether Mr. Krull is owed additional compensation for damages such as emotional distress and attorneys fees.

“We were happy with the process and obviously the findings by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, and now we are hoping that we can come to a resolution with the university through the court of claims,” Mr. Bryant said. “But as of right now, we’re still waiting on whether or not the university appeals, which as of [Tuesday] they have not.”

Steve Irwin, a spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, said that he was working to provide a comment. One was not provided by Tuesday evening.