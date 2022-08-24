ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

University of Toledo ordered to provide back pay to former employee

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nrfmb_0hSdXHe300

The University of Toledo has been ordered to pay a former employee more than $88,000 after an administrative law judge ruled the school discriminated and retaliated against him because of his disability.

In an Aug. 17 letter, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission gave the university 10 days to provide $88,544 in back pay to former employee James Matthew Krull. He was terminated in February, 2018 from his position in the university registrar’s office. The university also has to complete training on Ohio’s anti-discrimination laws within six months and provide proof of completion by April.

University officials argued in their court filings that Mr. Krull was fired from his position because of “failure to perform his job duties” and insubordination. Mr. Krull, who suffers from chronic migraines, argued in his complaint that university officials never discussed job-performance issues with him until after he began requesting accommodations for his headaches. Around that time, the headaches were becoming more frequent.

Officials declined his accommodation requests, including closing his office door and window blinds at times, as well as keeping his computer monitor brightness dim, despite a note from his neurologist, Mr. Krull alleged.

Days after he submitted an American with Disabilities Act request for those accommodations, he said his supervisors met with him about performance issues from months prior, and he was terminated.

Matthew Bryant, Mr. Krull’s attorney, said despite the long review and investigation process, he’s pleased that the commission ruled in Mr. Krull’s favor to provide him back pay. Since his firing, Mr. Krull moved to Arizona and for a long time could only find part-time work during the pandemic before landing a teaching position, Mr. Bryant said.

Prior to working in the registrar’s office, Mr. Krull was an English as a second language specialist at UT.

“Mr. Krull is pleased that the commission took this case seriously, investigated it dutifully, and did a good job and revealed that he was a victim of discrimination,” Mr. Bryant said Tuesday. “The order is affirmation of that, and while it took a while, justice prevailed.”

UT officials did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Bryant said the university could challenge the order by filing a request for judicial review.

But even if the university doesn’t challenge the order, Mr. Bryant said he and Mr. Krull still have a case before the Ohio Court of Claims. That case, being handled by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, was placed on hold pending the outcome of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission’s case.

It’s through the court of claims that Mr. Bryant said a judge will determine whether Mr. Krull is owed additional compensation for damages such as emotional distress and attorneys fees.

“We were happy with the process and obviously the findings by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, and now we are hoping that we can come to a resolution with the university through the court of claims,” Mr. Bryant said. “But as of right now, we’re still waiting on whether or not the university appeals, which as of [Tuesday] they have not.”

Steve Irwin, a spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, said that he was working to provide a comment. One was not provided by Tuesday evening.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

How Toledo Public Schools is using American Rescue Plan money

The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Report details structural issues with Riverview Terrace. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian...
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee City Schools Welcomes New 2022-23 Staff

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — New staff members joining Maumee City Schools were given a tour of the school district during a welcoming event on August 11. The new staff members visited all of the schools in the district, met with city officials and had lunch together.
MAUMEE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Education
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest

The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Study examines Toledo airport impact on local economy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas Port Authority engaged with BGSU’s Center for Regional Development to conduct an economic impact analysis for the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport (TOL) and the Toledo Executive Airport (TDZ). According to the study, in 2021, TOL supported over 2,900 jobs and over...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Irwin
13abc.com

Sylvania Schools approves controversial bussing plan amid lawsuit

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania School District continues to iron out the details of what transportation for this academic year will be. During a school board meeting on Monday, board members approved the district’s 2022 to 2023 bus stop plan. However, according to a district official, the transportation plan could be subjected to change as the district awaits the outcome of mediation talks. The mediation was prompted by two private school parents who object to the newly approved transportation plan.
SYLVANIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Back Pay#Disability#Ohio Attorney General#College#The University Of Toledo#American
13abc.com

TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene

President Biden says student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their lives. Critics fear it will worsen inflation. BREAKING NEWS: Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: 6 hours ago. Biden announces up to $10,000 in student debt forgiveness for eligible borrowers and an additional $10,000...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
bgfalconmedia.com

A legacy fell for another to be built

Bowling Green State University has been constructing the Alumni Gateway, off Thurstin Ave. and Court St., with hopes of strengthening the connection between the school and city. The university was once formatted for vehicles to drive up into the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, providing community members easy access to the campus. The...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

One more case of E. coli in Wood County outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

As of Thursday afternoon, one more case of E. coli in Wood County has been linked to the possible outbreak from contaminated romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s restaurants. A total of 23 local residents tested positive for E. coli. So far, samples from 10 Wood County residents have been identified as the same strain. The Wood County Health Department is still waiting for the results on the other cases from the Ohio Department of Health.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan

Sylvania Schools approves 2022-2023 School Bus Stop Plan, amid mediation talks regarding Transportation Plan lawsuit. Parents say they've seen safety issues now that Rossford students are getting on the bus on the main roads. Owens President Dr. Dione Somverville highlighted that the college offers non-traditional coursework while continuing its existing...
SYLVANIA, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy