ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?

Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is This Sizzling Dividend Stock a Buy?

Fears about the health of the U.S. economy have led the S&P 500 index 13% lower so far in 2022. However, some stocks have tremendously outperformed the index. Up 24% year to date, health insurer Cigna (NYSE: CI) has crushed the S&P 500. Is the stock still a buy or has it run up too far, too fast? Let's take a look at the company's fundamentals and valuation to decide.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why You Might Be Interested In Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Nelnet investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Orcl#Amt#Etfs#Vong#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Etf Channel#American Tower Corp#Oracle Corp Lrb#Vong Holdings#Rrb Exchange
NASDAQ

2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Beating the Market

Looking for stocks that are beating the market in 2022? Our roundtable has three healthcare names that are killing it right now: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM). Read more to find out why our Foolish trio likes these three companies. Better outcomes...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?

In this video, I use my simple six-step framework to determine if Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock is a buy right now. The verdict might surprise you!. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 26, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2022. Find out why Airbnb, Inc....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NASDAQ

2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

The first eight months of 2022 have been absolutely brutal for growth stocks. A toxic combination of rising interest rates, reopening headwinds for pandemic beneficiaries, and tepid consumer spending have all conspired to send even high-quality growth stocks down by huge amounts. But for those with a long-term perspective, today's...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/28/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC (BSET) is a...
RETAIL
NASDAQ

2 No-Brainer Cryptocurrencies to Buy Before the Bear Market Ends

Stocks and cryptocurrencies, which have traded with a much tighter correlation this year than in prior ones, have been in a bear market for much of 2022. Despite a rally in July, the Nasdaq Composite is still down nearly 21.5% this year. Most cryptocurrencies are in even worse shape as the Federal Reserve fights high inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening -- reducing the massive balance sheet it built up during the pandemic and effectively pulling liquidity out of the economy.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

While institutions own 25% of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 26% ownership

Every investor in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 26% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk). Institutions, on the other hand, account for 25% of...
MARKETS
NASDAQ

1 Machine Learning Stock Down 56% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Machine learning is a subfield of artificial intelligence, and it's primarily used to make sense of mountains of data to deliver valuable insights to the end user. Thanks to companies like Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK), machine learning solutions are now available to any business, in any industry, so it's no longer exclusive to large tech companies.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock?

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) investors have lost 84.6% of their money over the last three years, and there might not be any good news coming for a while. Amid an ambitious restructuring plan that'll see the company slash its staff and shake up the management team, the company currently only anticipates having the cash to survive through the end of 2024.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?

As much as investors want otherwise, the fact is that newer technologies often require a lot of time, passion, and commitment to succeed. Further, more than investors, it is companies and their management teams who would like to see the positive results of their painstaking efforts. Yet, as an investor,...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Verve Therapeutics Stock Crushed It This Week

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV), a clinical-stage gene-editing company focusing on cardiovascular disease, saw its shares race higher this week by a healthy 17.1%, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech's stock jumped this week for three key reasons:. Verve's shares have been rocketing higher ever since Vertex Pharmaceuticals...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB

Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy