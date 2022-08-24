ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Leaks, lies and a locked connecting door: Jared Kushner book reveals his hatred for Steve Bannon

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwQPO_0hSdWGIT00

With the release of Jared Kushner ’s book earlier this month it’s become clear that Donald Trump ’s administration was hamstrung from the start by rivalries and outright hatreds that existed among his inner circle.

The ex-president’s son-in-law released Breaking History on 9 August, and while the book itself has largely faced negative reviews — even being called “soulless” by one early critic — one area of the book where the emotions of the New York scion who married into the White House come out clearly is his description of a long-running feud with Steve Bannon , former chief White House strategist.

A longtime supporter of the GOP’s far-right nationalist wing, Mr Bannon latched on to the Trump train early as did the pages of the news site he once helmed, Breitbart News. Upon joining the Trump White House, he became an early architect of the right-wing policies that became commonplace for four years of Mr Trump’s presidency. Mr Bannon was known to have a whiteboard in his office listing numerous topics of interest to him and the right wing during his short stay in the West Wing.

But just a few months into Mr Trump’s term in office, it was clear that the clash of personalities in the West Wing was becoming too much for anyone to bear. In April of that year, just three months after Inauguration Day, Vanity Fair published its first exposé of the tensions between Mr Bannon and Mr Kushner that were already simmering. In it, the magazine’s reporter wrote that the pair’s rivalry was exacerbated by Donald Trump’s unwillingness to do anything about it.

“In every White House, there are competing loyalties and rivalries. That dynamic is normal. What is unusual about this presidency is that Trump himself is not a stable center of gravity and may be incapable of becoming one,” wrote Vanity Fair’s Sarah Ellison.

The reason for the feud was obvious. It was widely reported at the time that Mr Bannon had been the anonymous source for a number of negative stories about Mr Kushner that had appeared in both mainstream media and right-wing publications. The Breitbart chief had sought to paint both Mr Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, as Democrats seeking to undermine the president’s agenda. Others like then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, a political operative who previously ran the Republican Naitonal Committee, reportedly engaged in that same practice in return, according to Vanity Fair.

“Senior administration officials told me that both Bannon and Priebus partisans have spent hours on the phone with reporters, planting stories about each other and their colleagues,” reads the exposé.

In one instance, Mr Bannon made clear that he was taking such steps, and would continued to do so. Confronting Mr Kushner in an explosive conversation, the Breitbart chief supposedly snarled, "how f---ing dare you leak on me? If you leak out on me, I can leak out on you 28 ways from Sunday.”

It even led to Mr Kushner taking physical steps to separate himself from Mr Bannon in the cramped West Wing officespace. According to Mr Trump’s son-in-law, he waited until most of the White House’s senior staff had departed for Mar-a-Lago before ordering maintenance workers to seal a doorway connecting his office with that of his rival.

“One weekend while the president and the usual entourage of senior staff were in Mar-a-Lago, I had the White House maintenance team seal off the internal doorway between my office and Bannon’s,” writes Mr Kushner.

That anchoring presence that Mr Trump could not provide was a void that was eventually filled by John Kelly. A retired general, Mr Kelly took a no-nonsense approach to staff management in the West Wing and clashed severely with Mr Bannon over his propensity to leak to the media. Mr Kelly’s dislike for Mr Bannon led to the latter’s unceremonious firing in August of Mr Trump’s first year in office, ending the short-lived stint. Mr Bannon would go on to vow a “nuclear” campaign against Mr Kushner and his wife, but that never materialised and the pair remained in the White House until the final days of the Trump presidency.

And we know now, Mr Kushner takes personal credit for the defeat of his closest enemy in the Trump administration. The passages of Breaking History dealing with the ouster of his rival are some of the few places in the book where Mr Kushner shows genuine emotion, albeit one critics might see as a smug, self-satisfied view of his own importance.

That shone through in one instance where he describes joking to a friend at the time, “at least I was able to get Steve Bannon fired,” when asked about his accomplishments.

Others, according to Mr Kushner, also were enthused to see Mr Bannon fired. Stephen Miller, one of the most controversial White House aides and the architect of Mr Trump’s immigration policies, joked according to Mr Kushner that the ousted Bannon had done little work besides planting negatives stories in the media.

"Stephen Miller joked to Hope and me, 'I have a plan to split up Steve Bannon's extensive workload. Hope, you leak to Jonathan Swan at Axios . Jared, you call Mike Bender from the Wall Street Journal . I'll call Jeremy Peters from the New York Times , and ... we're done,'" wrote Mr Kushner in the book.

Mr Bannon has remained one of Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters since the January 6 attack on Congress and failed attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. He continues to host his War Room podcast even as he faces prosecution over his refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena related to his involvement in that attempt to change the election results.

Mr Kushner and Ms Trump, meanwhile, have backed away from Mr Trump’s political work in the wake of the attack and even provided testimony to the January 6 committee indicating that they knew Mr Trump was spreading lies about the 2020 election.

The son-in-law of Donald Trump has offered a half-hearted defence of his former boss and current family member in the wake of an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, while claiming that despite his seniority at the White House he supposedly has no knowledge of the contents of boxes containing supposedly classified materials retained improperly by the ex-president.

Comments / 42

jndow
3d ago

I'm confused, maybe the cult can clear it up. Which one is the RINO? Kushner or Bannon?

Reply(2)
24
MAGAts eat shit
3d ago

Must have been a bitter break up as they definitely fit the perfect ‘odd couple’ mold.

Reply(3)
15
Don Werner
3d ago

He is mad because banon stole money he wanted to steal!

Reply
17
Related
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Jonathan Swan
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Reince Priebus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The White House#Gop#Breitbart News#The Trump White House#Vanity Fair
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

811K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy