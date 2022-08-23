Read full article on original website
Overton County News
LA Golf team competes in multiple matches
Livingston Academy golf has had its ups and downs so far this season with some mid-field places, some rain shortened events, and a couple good individual scoring. In early August, Livingston Academy took 7th place in a field of nine teams at Golf Capital Classic at Lake Tansi in Crossville. A team total of 373 put them in scoring range with Bryson Fletcher shooting a fine 79 on a tough layout. Tayshawn Hayes posted a 93, and Rex Lowery came in with a 94.
Overton County News
Lady Cats open soccer season winning
With a somewhat rebuilt team backed by several veterans from last season, the Livingston Academy girls soccer team traveled to Kingston last week and brought home an impressive win. “For a first game, I was really pleased,” head coach David Sadler II explained. “I thought our defense played extremely well,...
Overton County News
Zane Moseley continues winning streak
Zane Moseley continued his winning streak to two by winning the Fair Week Open NRA precision match held at Bend of the River. He shot the respectable score of 2494-63X, according to Charlie Pardue, of Bend of the River. “This was a 92% average on all targets,” Pardue stated.
Overton County News
Jr. Cats take 22-0 loss to Algood Redskins
Will White isn’t the biggest player on the Overton County Junior Wildcats team, and he’s not the smallest either. Somewhere in between large and small, White fits right in, but the hard running fullback does everything he can with his size to have fun. “I love playing football,”...
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - The Notorious Champ Ferguson
The following information written about a notorious Confederate guerrilla named Champ Ferguson is taken from a Jamestown newspaper article that appeared on February 13, 1975. Ferguson’s name, along with that of Tinker Dave Beaty, is pretty well known in this area in connection with many unnecessary killings that took place during the Civil War. Information about Ferguson’s early life says that he was the oldest of ten children. Like his father, he became a farmer, and had a reputation for violence even before the war. Here is the story from the Jamestown paper:
Overton County News
Ride to the Sky set for September
The annual Ride to the Sky is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. The cycling event will include 10 mile, 36 mile, 62 mile and 100-mile route options. After completing a route, cyclists will enjoy lunch and local craft brews. Proceeds from the event benefit Carmen’s Fund free CPR education program.
Overton County News
Upper Cumberland Small Ruminant Conference to be held
Interested in learning more about sheep and goat production? If so, Overton Extension along with the Upper Cumberland Extension team is conducting the annual Upper Cumberland Small Ruminant Conference Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s conference will be held in two locations. The first day’s class September...
