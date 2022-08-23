ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6wZx_0hSdQBfa00

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A man from Orlando, Florida, will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson.

Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, was arrested and found guilty on numerous counts of false imprisonment, aggravated child abuse and child neglect in June, after a server at the Mrs. Potato restaurant in Orlando noticed that an 11-year-old child was being kept from eating by his family on New Year’s Day.

The server, identified as Flaviane Carvalho, also noticed bruising on the 11-year-old’s face and arms, prompting her to hold up a sign — out of Wilson’s sight — to get the boy’s attention.

“Do you need help?” the sign read.

When the child nodded that he did, Carvalho called the police.

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to Florida prison known for yoga, music

Further investigation found that Wilson tortured and abused his stepson in a variety of ways, the State Attorney’s Office for Orange and Osceola Counties wrote in a news release upon his conviction in June. Police said the child’s mother, Kristen Swann, knew of the abuse and did not get the boy medical care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bbxrt_0hSdQBfa00
Timothy Lee Wilson was found guilty in June of two counts of false imprisonment of a child under 13, three counts of aggravated child abuse with a weapon, four counts of aggravated child abuse, and one count of child neglect. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

“[The child] had been tortured, maliciously punished, and deprived of food and water for days at a time,” according to the news release. “A search warrant revealed that the victim was kept in a separate hotel room used for storage, away from Mr. Wilson, the victim’s mother, and the younger sibling.”

The boy’s was also made to do “military-style exercises” and “hung upside down from a door by his neck and feet, and at one point, handcuffed to a dolly cart on Christmas Day,” the State Attorney wrote.

Orlando Rolón, the then-Orlando chief of police, believed at the time that the boy could have possibly died had Wilson’s abuse continued.

“We probably would’ve been talking about a potential homicide investigation if [Carvalho] had not intervened when she did,” Chief Rolón said.

‘Atrocious act’: Ducks euthanized after being found with severed bills at California park

On June 6, a six-person jury found Wilson guilty of two counts of false imprisonment of a child under 13, three counts of aggravated child abuse with a weapon, four counts of aggravated child abuse, and one count of child neglect.

Wilson was sentenced to life on Friday morning, a judicial assistant at the Orange County Courthouse confirmed. Specifically, he was sentenced to multiple life sentences and multiple 30-year sentences, to run concurrently.

The victim’s mother, meanwhile, was charged with two counts of child neglect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsdaytonabeach.com

Halifax Health Nurse Accused of Rape at Hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A registered nurse anesthetist that worked at Halifax Hospital in Daytona has been arrested and charged after allegedly locking up and raping a girl inside the building. 57 year-old Joel Gingery was charged with both sexual battery and false imprisonment for the incident. Things started when...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
California State
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman who reportedly was driving a vehicle seen with a bullet hole in it is dead, and the passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday, according to police. The Ormond Beach Police Department responded to the suspicious incident shortly before 10 a.m. after...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
truecrimedaily

Father accused of fatally shooting teen son he mistook for burglar

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old father allegedly shot his 19-year-old son to death because he mistook him for a burglar. According to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to 2550 County Road 673 in Webster, Florida, to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Jaiden McGeorge, who had been accidentally shot to death by his father.
WEBSTER, FL
click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
worldanimalnews.com

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Child Neglect#Lee Wilson#Life Sentences#Violent Crime#Office For Orange#Orange County Sheriff
click orlando

Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach woman dies in head-on collision on Nova Road

A 42-year-old Ormond Beach woman died after a crash on Monday, Aug. 22, involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach Police report. The victim, Geralynn Purvis, was driving a black Ford SUV on the northbound lanes of Nova Road when her vehicle collided head-on with a white Ford pick-up truck around 8:10 p.m. The pick-up truck was on the wrong side of the road, as its driver was heading southbound on the northbound lanes. Police have not released the identity of the driver of the pickup truck, who sustained a head injury and refused transport to the hospital.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!

If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
DELAND, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Churches in The Villages not so welcoming

I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times. Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy