Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Thursday’s Headlines Are Getting Congested
Congestion pricing is better at reducing congestion than building more lanes, with the added benefit of reducing emissions and improving health. If it works in New York, it could spread to other cities. (Popular Science) The conditions might finally be right for high-speed rail to happen in the U.S. (GreenBiz)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Are Friday’s Headlines Getting Across?
The national epidemic of traffic deaths is falling most heavily on Black and low-income Americans, partly because cities and states systematically built high-speed roadways through their neighborhoods. (New York Times) E-bike and e-scooter use is rebounding after a pandemic decline, according to an industry study (Smart Cities Dive). In related...
Vox
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
‘Nowhere is safe’: California highway shootings double in two years, data reveals
State highways saw more than 400 incidents last year. Police are still trying to understand why
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Opinion: Ending Our Oil Addiction Is a Moral Imperative for Inflation and the Climate
We have control over our demand for oil, if we have the courage and political will to act on it. Unfortunately, our transportation policy has been led by people who declare that we can never end our so-called addiction to driving. And they are bolstered by the unimaginative who view walking and biking as mere recreation — and view transit as good, but only for someone else.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Could California (Finally) Get That Stop-as-Yield Law?
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. California bike riders are this close to getting the right to treat stop signs as...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why Arguments Against ‘Free Transit’ Are Missing the Point
Free transit pilots are popping up around the world as the pandemic rages on — and so are heated debates about whether they’ll stymie agencies’ efforts to delivery the high-quality service that U.S. riders need. But what if those arguments are missing something fundamental about why we charge people for basic mobility in the first place, and about how marginalized people are affected adversely when they can’t afford a fare?
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Three Common Types of Bike Laws That Are Overdue for an Overhaul
There is almost no evidence that cycling regulations are making U.S. streets safer, and more than enough evidence that they should be overhauled to prevent disproportionately harmful impacts against people of color, a new study finds. As part of their ongoing update to the Urban Bikeway Design Guide, which sets...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healthy Streets L.A. Goes to L.A. City Council Wednesday (Tomorrow)
Streets for All and a coalition of dozens of other community groups are hoping that the Los Angeles City Council will skip the long electoral process and instead approve the Healthy Streets L.A. outright at tomorrow’s council meeting (see item 20). Healthy Streets L.A. proponents are urging supporters to...
Elon Musk's Jet Took A 9-Minute Flight From San Jose to San Francisco
Elon Musk's jet took a nine-minute flight, and the internet is not thrilled, Unilad reported. Hayden Clarkin, founder of TransitCon, a public transit conference, tweeted about the flight with a picture of the flight path. "Elon Musk took a 9 minute flight to San Francisco from San Jose, which is...
