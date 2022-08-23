ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto Networks Is a Top Cybersecurity Stock to Buy Right Now

Palo Alto Networks grew 27% in its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow is rising after the company made acquisitions to update its offerings for the cloud. This stock is reasonably priced given the large and fast-growing market it plays in. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Benzinga

These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year

As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
Benzinga

Here's Why Micro Focus Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

Open Text Corp OTEX subsidiary OpenText UK Holding Limited agreed to acquire Micro Focus Intl PLC MFGP for 532 pence per share, implying an enterprise value of $6.0 billion. The purchase offer is roughly twice Micro Focus's closing price on August 25 ($3.13) before news of the takeover came to light.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Benzinga

Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Front Office Sports

Nvidia’s Gaming Division Revenue Declines 33%

Nvidia reported $6.7 billion in second-quarter revenue, which fell short of hitting its outlook of $8.1 billion. Despite it being a 3% increase from the same period last year, it still represents a 19% decline from Q1. In the company’s preliminary financial results released earlier this month, Nvidia attributed the...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dollar Tree, Peloton, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Dollar Tree (DLTR) – The discount retailer's stock slid 6.6% in the premarket after cutting its full-year earnings forecast, due to the impact of pricing-related investments at its Family Dollar stores. Dollar Tree reported better than expected profit for its latest quarter, with revenue in line with Wall Street estimates.
Motley Fool

Here Are 3 Reasons Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Buy

Mastercard generated high net revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter. The company's dividend is positioned to more than double in the next five years. The stock's valuation isn't excessive for its quality and high growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Snowflake Posts Strong Revenue Growth and Boosts Guidance

Snowflake's quarterly revenue soared past analyst estimates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Going...
NASDAQ

First Week of April 2023 Options Trading For Juniper Networks

Investors in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw new options become available this week, for the April 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the JNPR options chain for the new April 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

A reliable dividend and strong growth opportunities make this dividend stock a classic. This top retailer has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. This home improvement retailer has increased its dividend per share nearly sixfold. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
investing.com

Salesforce Drops on Mixed Earnings, Analyst Says LT Narrative is 'Bent, Not Broken'

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down over 6% after the software company reported mixed Q2 results and guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year. Salesforce reported an adjusted EPS of $1.19 on sales of $7.72 billion while analysts were looking for an EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $7.69 billion. CRM also reported that its subscription and support revenue grew 21% YoY to $7.14 billion, slightly below the consensus of $7.19 billion.
NASDAQ

End Market Strength Aids Berry Global (BERY) Despite Cost Woes

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY benefits from its presence in diverse end markets, which allows it to offset risks associated with a single market. In the quarters ahead, strength in its end markets like food, healthcare, pharmaceutical, personal care and beverage will continue to stoke growth. Also, its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products is likely to be beneficial in the near term. Management anticipates overall organic sales growth in low-single-digit from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending September 2022).
