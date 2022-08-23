Read full article on original website
Midwest Man In Pumpkin Sets New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
New Ag Facility Gives Iowa Students A Chance To Shape The Program
No farmers no food. A common phrase people in the agriculture industry use when talking about the importance of farming. While many people in Iowa understand where food comes from, there are still people that don’t. A survey from Cornell University found that around 48 percent of Americans say that they never or rarely seek out information on where their food comes from.
Iowa State Fair Has One of Most Well-Attended Years Ever
This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
An Iowa Lake has 10 Times Over The Acceptable Level of E.coli
Much like several of our previous stories (black widows, pythons, brain-eating amoeba, etc), this one grosses me out and gives me the heebie-jeebies. Any reference to the bacterium E.coli, and I'll have some shivers down my spine. Ew. If you were to jump into one Iowa lake, it'd do a...
Multi-Million Dollar Barn Project Planned At The Iowa State Fair
Each year hundreds of thousands of people attend the Iowa State Fair wondering up and down the busy roads and venturing through the livestock barns. These livestock barns showcase all the hard work and dedication that 4-H and FFA youth put into their animals all year. The barns are a symbol of Iowa’s agricultural heritage.
Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]
The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
Eastern Iowa Farmer Says Conservation Is A “No-Brainer”
If you haven’t started no-till farming yet, 2023 is the year to give it a try. Jerry Dove and his wife Mary grow row crops, from corn to soybeans to a bit of rye and some alfalfa, just a few miles east of Janesville, Iowa. Last Wednesday at the Iowa State Fair, the couple was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture with the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
Couple Gets Engaged Next to Butter Cow at Iowa State Fair [VIDEO]
I think it's safe to say most women fantasize about the day they get engaged. Having been in a few serious relationships myself, I've thought about how I would do it too, had it come to fruition. Usually, when I've sat down and thought deeply about such an event, it...
[WATCH] I Broke The Number One Rule While Driving A Tractor
Ok, we are in Iowa, so it’s common to see a tractor driving down the street or in a field, but what about down a lake?. If you grew up driving tractors, you know better than to drive a tractor into a large body of water, but there are two tractors in the world that break the water rule. One in Europe, the other right here in Iowa.
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
Where Does Iowa Rank On Student Loan Debt?
Student debt has been a hot topic in the news as of late. Americans across the country are waiting to see whether president Biden will go through with paying off up to $10,000 of student debt per borrower. Whether you're for or against that isn't the point of this article but I was curious where Iowa as a state ranked in student loan debt. It turns out, not too great.
$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket
Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
Man Reels in 90 Million Year Old Fossil on Iowa-Nebraska Border
For some fishermen (like me), it's amazing when you just reel in a live fish. I enjoy the sport -- if you can call it that -- pretty much only when I actually catch something. Other than that, I can't agree with the sentiment that "a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work."
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
