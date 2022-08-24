ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Grant County authorities no longer believe man arrested at Gorge Amphitheatre planned mass shooting

By Rayos Syndication User
 2 days ago
GEORGE, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is backtracking on its statement about stopping a potential mass shooter at the Gorge over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said over the weekend that when they arrested the man, they believed he was planning a mass shooting.

Grant County eputies stopped 30-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata outside the concert venue Friday night. Witnesses told police he was acting suspiciously and had two loaded pistols in the trunk of his car.

However, the sheriff’s office provided no further context about why they thought Moody was planning a mass shooting and he does not face any charges related to that claim.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted an update to Facebook, saying they no longer believe Moody was planning a mass shooting.

Court records show Moody was compliant when he was detained and did not object to being frisked.

Records also show that GCSO originally arrested Moody for felony harassment – threats to kill, but after further discussion, changed the charge to dangerous weapons charges. Firearms are not allowed at the venue.

Moody posted a $10,000 bond and is out of jail pending a court hearing on September 8th.

