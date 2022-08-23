Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
voiceofalexandria.com
Meeting on proposed pipeline draws crowd
An informational meeting about a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline which will go through Bremer County drew a crowd to The Centre in Waverly on Tuesday. In over three hours, the Iowa Utilities Board conducted the required informational meeting, a required process so negotiations for easements could begin. Attendees filled nearly 270 chairs.
superhits1027.com
Iowa firm poised have nation’s 8th largest trucking fleet
NORTH LIBERTY — An eastern Iowa trucking company has announced a $525 million transaction that will make it the nation’s eighth largest trucking fleet. Heartland Express is based in North Liberty. Contract Freighters Incorporated (CFI) is based in Joplin, Missouri. Heartland Express is acquiring CFI’s logistics unit in Mexico as well as CFI’s truckload unit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
superhits106.com
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Did You Know The Trampoline Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Did you know all those backyard trampolines you see in people's yards evolved from an invention created in this Iowa town?. A trampoline setup for your backyard can run anywhere from a couple of hundred bucks to over $1000 large. It turns out the trampoline was the brainchild of 16-year-old...
$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket
Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids prepares for BlOCKtoberfest
Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group invited residents to attend BLOCKtoberfest in downtown Cedar Rapids. BLOCKtoberfest is a one of a kind event in downtown Cedar Rapids!. Over 2,000 people have responded to the event's Facebook Event so...
KCRG.com
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
KBUR
Iowa ticket falls one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
Ossian, IA- A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a 99 million dollar Mega Millions prize. Radio Iowa reports that the ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball — that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwayradio.com
Slight Increase in Waterloo Water Rates
The Waterloo Water Works Board of Trustees have announced an increase to their rates. The increase will be by 1% or about 10 cents every three months for the average user. There will be no increase for those using less than the base rate.
kwayradio.com
New Bremer Ave Bridge Design
The Waverly City Council has settled on a simpler aesthetic for the new bridge that will replace the current one over the Cedar River, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The current bridge was deemed near the end of its useful life by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Despite being presented with a more ornate option for the bridge that would have included bridge entrance markers and a canopy structure, art project, or other vertical structure a cleaner, easier to maintain, and cheaper version was preferred. The new bridge will feature some overlook area which will be in an ellipse shape despite the original rendering showing them in a trapezoid. The council picked a “flow” railing design, which was determined to match signage around town. There will also be a thin veneer brick siding to separate the pedestrian traffic from the vehicular traffic.
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
iheart.com
Anamosa Fire Department Ending Can Collection Service Sunday
(Anamosa, IA) -- The Anamosa Fire Department is ending its can collection service this Sunday. The fire department says it's seen a recent uptick in donations including bodily fluids, drugs, and trash. The fire department says the cancellation of the service will cost it around $30,000 a year, but it has no choice out of concern for safety. You can still help the fire department by making donations online at canshed.com and request that the money be sent to the Anamosa Fire Department.
Iowa Native Goes From Walk On To Starter for the Hawkeyes
Quinn Schulte took a chance on himself when he was offered the opportunity to possibly play college football for his home state Iowa Hawkeyes. Normally, division 1 FBS teams will give full-ride scholarships to 85 players on the team. While these athletes will make up most of these football teams, they don't make up the entire team.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Investigating I-380 Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting along southbound I-380. Iowa's News Now is reporting the police received multiple calls reporting a shots fired from a bronze-colored SUV. Investigators say the shooter leaned out the passenger side of the vehicle and fired at another vehicle on the interstate.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
KCRG.com
Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who escaped from a halfway house while serving a sentence for an unlawful firearms possession conviction, will now have to serve an additional year in federal prison. Evidence at the sentencing hearing states that 43-year-old Ricky Joe Vaughn was sentenced in 2015 to...
Comments / 0