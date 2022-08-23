ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

sgfcitizen.org

Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead

Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis flood damage victims receive FEMA grants; Schmitt aims to block California gas car ban

President Joe Biden unveiled his long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan on Wednesday, but some critics are concerned that it may exacerbate high inflation in the economy. In St. Louis, residents have already received about $33 million in federal aid following last month's flooding. And, numbers show that women have still not recovered all they jobs they lost during the pandemic, posing long-term concerns. Start your day with these business stories and more below.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Biden announces student debt help; WeWork in downtown St. Louis closes

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday an effort to reduce student loan debt, delivering on a long-awaited campaign promise. Coworking space operator WeWork has vacated its office in downtown St. Louis as the company continues to face financial strains. Plus, a freshman standout on the University of Missouri football team has inked multiple endorsement deals before he has even suited up for the Tigers. Continue reading for those stories and all of Wednesday’s business headlines.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
KICK AM 1530

A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US

A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
republicmonitor.com

Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Villager Journal

SRGMC Explores Milling & Mining in Missouri

The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club (SRGMC) will meet Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at Thunderbird Center, Cherokee Village, Ark.. Bob Hemmann, Senior Geologist in Exploration at the Doe Run Company in Missouri, will focus on the metal and mining industry in Missouri, with “The Geology, Mining and Milling of the Viburnum Trend”. The Viburnum Trend ore deposits in southeastern Missouri contain the largest reserves of lead and zinc known in the U.S. today. These Mississippi Valley-type ore occurrences also have minor but significant amounts of copper, silver and cadmium.
MISSOURI STATE
Classic Rock Q107

East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon

There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
KICK AM 1530

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
KTTS

Buc-ee’s Groundbreaking In Springfield Today

(KTTS News) — Groundbreaking is today at noon for the new Buc-ee’s convenience store in Springfield. The new 53,000 square foot location will be at I-44 and Mulroy Road east of Springfield. It will be the first Buc-ee’s in Missouri. The city of Springfield says it will...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

