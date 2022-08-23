Read full article on original website
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
HCCI or CWST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Pollution Control sector have probably already heard of Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) and Casella (CWST). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Here's Why Value Stock HP Fell Today
Shares of computer and printer company HP (NYSE: HPQ) fell on Wednesday after the company announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2022. As of noon ET, HP stock was down 6%. So what. In Q3, HP's revenue fell 4% year over year to $14.7 billion, falling short...
Does Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Have the Potential to Rally 26% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) have gained 27.8% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $10.52, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $13.30 indicates a potential upside of 26.4%.
Implied Volatility Surging for Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Options
Investors in Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 2, 2022 $11.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $45.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Chubb (CB) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
Chubb (CB) closed the most recent trading day at $189.05, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the insurer had gained...
Why Azure Power Stock Tumbled Again Today
No reasonable investor wants to get involved in a falling-knife scenario, and that fear seemed to be driving down the shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) on Wednesday. Reeling from a clutch of big setbacks, the India-based green energy company saw its share price dive for the third day in a row, at a steep rate of almost 17%.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) closed at $82.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) closed the most recent trading day at $80.30, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the most recent trading day at $9.86, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to...
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
Why Chemung Financial (CHMG) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $170.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
Discover (DFS) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Discover (DFS) closed at $100.49, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Coming into today, shares of the...
