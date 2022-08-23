Stocks of some of China's most popular companies continued to rally on Thursday, continuing several days of gains. A number of China-specific issues have weighed on that nation's stocks in recent months, among them crackdowns by regulators, its ongoing "zero-COVID" policy for fighting the pandemic, and the economic headwinds that have resulted from it. In light of all that, investors have been ready to latch onto any positive developments as a reason to buy shares in some of China's most beaten-down companies. A double-dose of good news this week provided the catalyst some of those investors were looking for.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO