Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Which Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?
Several investors are looking for blue-chip stocks that could offer attractive growth opportunities amid these uncertain times. In this article, we will discuss three blue-chip stocks – an aviation behemoth, a chip giant, and a leading telecom company, and see which stock scores the Street’s “Strong Buy” consensus rating.
Cowen Says Buy These 4 Tech Stocks Now
Cowen is forecasting big things for a handful of tech stocks, despite markets still appearing choppy.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Danaher, First Majestic Silver, First Solar, Illumina, KB Home, NetApp, Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflake and More
Friday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Danaher, Exact Sciences, First Majestic Silver, First Solar, Illumina, KB Home, NetApp, Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflake, Splunk and TechnipFMC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bed Bath & Beyond – Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond surged 18% on a Wall Street Journal report that the retailer had secured new financing that would help boost its liquidity. Peloton – Shares jumped 20.36% after news that...
NASDAQ
Why Bilibili, Baidu, and New Oriental Education Stocks Rallied This Week
Stocks of some of China's most popular companies continued to rally on Thursday, continuing several days of gains. A number of China-specific issues have weighed on that nation's stocks in recent months, among them crackdowns by regulators, its ongoing "zero-COVID" policy for fighting the pandemic, and the economic headwinds that have resulted from it. In light of all that, investors have been ready to latch onto any positive developments as a reason to buy shares in some of China's most beaten-down companies. A double-dose of good news this week provided the catalyst some of those investors were looking for.
NASDAQ
Why Chindata Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
China-based specialty tech company Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) did better than many of its American counterparts on Friday. The data center operator's shares rose by over 2% to eclipse the gain of the S&P 500 index, thanks to an estimates-beating quarter it reported that morning. So what. Chindata published...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Dycom's (DY) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Backlog Solid
Dycom Industries Inc. DY reported solid results for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 30, 2022). Both the top and the bottom line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth. Shares of DY moved up 4.26% on...
3 Reasons Deere Can Continue to Outperform the Industrials Sector
Deere can continue to rely on its traditional sources of revenue, but there are a few new sources that make the stock enticing.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delta (DAL) Stock Now
The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front) bodes well for Delta Air Lines DAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring DAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why RBC Bearings (ROLL) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.76, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12%...
NASDAQ
Why Embracer Group's Stock Is Down 13% This Week
Shares of video game company Embracer Group (OTC: THQQ.F), formerly known as THQ Nordic, have fallen dramatically this week. At 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that the stock is down 13% since Friday's closing bell. A highly anticipated game title hit store shelves on Wednesday, but the release faced a tidal wave of critical reviews when reviewers' nondisclosure agreements expired on Monday morning.
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $177.42, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why Shoe Carnival Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) were climbing higher today after the footwear retailer posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report. Though revenue and profits fell from the quarter a year ago, that was more a result of difficult comparisons with a quarter that benefited from stimulus checks and the economic reopening than any current struggles.
NASDAQ
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) closed the most recent trading day at $82.89, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Photronics' (PLAB) Q3 Earnings?
Photronics PLAB is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30. Management expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues between $205 million and $215 million. Adjusted profit per share is expected to be 45-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $210 million, suggesting...
NASDAQ
Baker Hughes (BKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Baker Hughes (BKR) closed at $26.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) closed the most recent trading day at $33.04, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload...
Comments / 0