Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
Counties with the oldest homes in California
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thedesertreview.com
Goodbye gas-powered cars
Thursday was a day of climate contradictions in California’s state capital. First, state air regulators voted unanimously to phase out the sale of new gas-powered cars, passing a rule that will require automakers to electrify 35% of their new vehicle fleets by 2026, 68% by 2030 and 100% by 2035, CalMatters’ Nadia Lopez reports. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had directed the California Air Resources Board to develop those regulations, called the move “groundbreaking and world-leading.”
Comments / 0