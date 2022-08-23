Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
How Scientists Successfully Reversed Alzheimer's in Mice
The scientists experimented with augmenting the growth of brain cells, which decline in number as people age.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Irregular Production of Brain Cells Could Cause Autism
Autistic individuals’ stem cells either create too many or too few brain cells. Researchers from Rutgers University have discovered evidence of anomalies in very early brain development that may contribute to the neuropsychiatric condition by studying the brain stem cells of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The results...
studyfinds.org
An aging heart is prone to mutations it can’t repair nor remove, leading to disease
BOSTON — Love songs often suggest protecting your heart, and that advice couldn’t be any more truer when it comes to getting old. We’re not talking about a broken heart of course, but rather, a weakened one. A new study from Boston Children’s Hospital reports that an aging heart has an increased risk of genetic mutations that can lead to heart disease.
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
technologynetworks.com
“Drug Factory” Implants Plus Immunotherapy Eliminates Mesothelioma in Mice
Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine researchers have shown they can eradicate advanced-stage mesothelioma tumors in mice in just a few days with a treatment combining Rice’s cytokine “drug factory” implants and a checkpoint inhibitor drug. The researchers administered the drug-producing beads, which are no larger...
technologynetworks.com
The Immune System Can Help Us To Diagnose Biliary Tract Cancer
One of the deadliest forms of cancer is biliary tract cancer. Only one in three patients diagnosed with the disease is operable. The rest must settle for life-sustaining treatment. The reason why this cancer is so deadly is that it is difficult to diagnose, and therefore, most patients are not...
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cancer Cells Into Normal Cells
A mechanism is discovered that explains how cancer cells transform into normal, harmless ones. A recent study explains how changing the chemical modifications, or so-called epigenetics, of a specific type of leukemia cell’s genetic material, the messenger RNA, leads to the transformation of highly proliferative leukemia cells into normal cells that no longer multiply.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify new disorder of copper metabolism, caused by variants in CTR1 gene
Copper is essential for many cellular functions, including cellular respiration, antioxidant defense, neurotransmitter biosynthesis and neuropeptide amidation, among others. Until recently, only two inborn errors of copper metabolism were well established. Both are rare. Wilson's disease and Menkes disease result from mutations in the copper-transporting P-type ATPases; ATP7B and ATP7A, respectively.
scitechdaily.com
Research Reveals the Circadian Clock Influences Cell Growth, Metabolism and Cancer Progression
Research illustrates how both genetic and environmental disruption of the circadian clock can drive colorectal cancer progression. In a new study, scientists define how the circadian clock influences cell growth, metabolism, and tumor progression. Their research also reveals how disruption of the circadian clock impacts genome stability and mutations that can further drive critical tumor-promoting pathways in the intestine.
Nature.com
Overweight and obesity are not associated with worse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose 6"‰mg dexamethasone
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. A fixed 6"‰mg dexamethasone dose for 10 days is the standard treatment for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen. Yet, the pharmacokinetic properties of dexamethasone can lead to diminishing systemic dexamethasone exposure with increasing body mass index (BMI). The present study examines whether this translates to overweight and obesity being associated with worse clinical outcomes, defined as ICU admission or in hospital death, in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose dexamethasone.
Nature.com
Impact of tumor burden on survival in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors
Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have become the standard treatment for recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer (RM-HNC). However, many patients fail to benefit from the treatment. Previous studies have revealed that tumor burden predicts the efficacy of ICIs, but this association remains unclear for RM-HNC. We retrospectively analyzed 94 patients with RM-HNC treated with ICI monotherapy. We estimated the tumor burden using the baseline number of metastatic lesions (BNML) and the baseline sum of the longest diameters of the target lesions (BSLD), and evaluated the association between BNML, BSLD, and standardized uptake value (SUV) and clinical outcomes. The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 7.1 and 3.1Â months in the low-BNML and high-BNML groups, respectively (p"‰="‰0.010). The median PFS was 9.1 and 3.5Â months in the low-BSLD and high-BSLD groups, respectively (p"‰="‰0.004). Moreover, patients with high SUVmax levels had worse overall survival (OS) and PFS. BNML, BSLD, and SUVmax are useful prognostic factors in patients with RM-HNC treated with ICIs. Imaging examinations before ICI treatment are recommended to predict the efficacy of ICIs. If the tumor burden is high, cytotoxic anticancer agents may be administered concomitantly with or prior to ICI monotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
Phys.org
First mouse model with mitochondrial tRNALeu mutation developed
Studying the role of mitochondria—the specialized structures within cells responsible for energy production—in metabolic diseases has been difficult because of a lack of animal models with the necessary mitochondrial mutations to observe these tiny organelles. However, a team from the University of Tsukuba have now generated the first mouse model carrying a disease-associated mitochondrial mutation and have shown that the resulting disease is caused by faulty RNA processing. Their study is published in Nucleic Acids Research.
MedicalXpress
Technology that determines success of CAR T-cell immunotherapy could advance treatment of lymphoma
In the war against cancer, one of the most critical battles is waged on a cellular level as T cells from the immune system are altered in the lab to attack cancer cells. This form of immunotherapy, called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, can be a life-saving treatment resulting in tumor control lasting ten years or longer.
