ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grimygoods.com

Cayucas daydream of seaside retreat on new single “Sayulita” — Los Angeles date at the Ace Hotel on Aug. 27 with Echo & The Bunnymen

Cayucas are back with another breezy, summer-inclined single with the release of “Sayulita,” they will be playing the Theater at Ace Hotel on Aug. 27 with Echo & The Bunnymen. A sunny daydream of a place brothers Zach and Ben Yudin have never visited — the track is an ode to the kind of mystical destination you might fantasize about yourself journeying to. The song imagines it as a sleepy seaside town with all the relaxation, cold beer, and romance that anyone could ever ask for.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy