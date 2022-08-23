Cayucas are back with another breezy, summer-inclined single with the release of “Sayulita,” they will be playing the Theater at Ace Hotel on Aug. 27 with Echo & The Bunnymen. A sunny daydream of a place brothers Zach and Ben Yudin have never visited — the track is an ode to the kind of mystical destination you might fantasize about yourself journeying to. The song imagines it as a sleepy seaside town with all the relaxation, cold beer, and romance that anyone could ever ask for.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO