Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Bring Back Sad Corbin to WWE Smackdown, AEW's Title Overload, More Friday Takes
With both WWE Clash at the Castle and All Elite Wrestling All Out coming up next weekend, the top two wrestling promotions have quite a lot on their plates at the moment. SmackDown featured another match from Happy Corbin and Ricochet, Sami Zayn continued to be the best member of The Bloodline alongside The Usos and Roman Reigns, and WWE continued to use the background to tell additional stories with Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early Rankings For the Most Likely WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Winners
WWE Clash at the Castle is just a few days away, but fans should already be looking ahead and salivating even more for what's to come a few months down the line. The next of the Big Four events is Survivor Series, but before we know it, WrestleMania season will start with one of the most exciting shows on the calendar: the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Bleacher Report
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 26
Just eight days before the blockbuster Clash at the Castle premium live event from Cardiff, Wales, WWE SmackDown featured the No. 1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Drew McIntyre squaring off with Sami Zayn. The show also featured the latest in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament and...
Bleacher Report
BS Meter on the Hottest WWE and AEW Rumors of the Last Month
If it feels like the WWE and AEW rumor mill has entered unprecedented times as of late...that's because it has. What was once a thing that only seemed to overheat near major events like WrestleMania has transformed into a year-round ordeal. And with the historical moment that was Vince McMahon stepping away from WWE and all of the line-blurring drama of AEW, things have only become more amplified than usual over the last month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
WWE Hot Take: Delay Theory Cashing-in MITB Briefcase to Retain Relevancy in New Era
It might sound strange, but Theory feels like a WWE star in one of the most precarious spots of anyone right now. It's strange because he's the current owner of this year's Money in the Bank briefcase. He could cash in at any time, potentially even pulling a Seth Rollins and swiping the company's unified titles.
Comments / 0