Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she is proud of herself for “speaking [her] mind” when she slammed Kim Kardashian’s latest skincare line and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the 51-year-old reality star detailed how she had no regrets about sharing her honest opinions on social media. The post comes after Frankel did a candid review of Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim line and also claimed that the world needed an “intermission” from the Kardashians in a recent episode of her podcast ,Just B With Bethenny Frankel.At the start of her Instagram clip, she noted how...

CELEBRITIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO