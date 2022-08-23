Read full article on original website
Related
AI rapper FN Meka dropped by Capitol Records following backlash over racial stereotypes
In a statement, Capitol Records wrote, 'we offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project.'
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Anitta and Missy Elliott Check Into a Dream Hotel on Long-Awaited Mega-Collab ‘Lobby’
A few weeks ago, Anitta announced that she was preparing to drop the deluxe edition of her album Versions of Me, which would feature a few unreleased songs — including a huge, highly anticipated collab with the icon Missy Elliott. Even Anitta couldn’t contain her excitement: “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she posted on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the two of them together. Now, their song is finally here, and it’s a major moment. Sleek and upbeat, “Lobby” starts with Anitta’s bouncy chorus before Missy Elliott eventually takes over for a playful verse. The video,...
Essence
Nicki Minaj And LL CooL J Set To Host The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
The two icons of entertainment will introduce the exciting lineup of performers, presenters and winners alongside Jack Harlow during the ceremony on August 28. Today, MTV announced that Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J, along with Jack Harlow will emcee the 2022 Video Music Awards on August 28. The three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
musictimes.com
John Legend, Saweetie Did THIS In 'All She Wanna Do' Music Video
Ahead of John Legend's upcoming album "LEGEND," he teamed up with Saweetie for his newest single, "All She Wanna Do," and the music video just premiered. Here are the things to expect in the disco-themed music video. The multi-awarded singer's music video was directed by Christian Breslauer, reports say. The...
Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe Among Attendees at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
Beyoncé released her album 'Renaissance' in July 2022, even hosting a secret 'Club Renaissance' party in New York City during August 2022.
Billboard
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland Sue Triller For $28 Million Over Verzuz Deal
Timbaland and Swizz Beats filed a $28 million dollar lawsuit against social media app Triller, alleging the company has missed numerous payments to the two producers since Triller acquired their rap battle show Verzuz last year. In the suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Swizz and Timbaland — whose real names are Kaseem Daoud Dean and Timothy Mosley — allege that they’d been trying to get the remainder of their earnings from the sale since the beginning of 2022. With the Verzuz acquisition, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller...
NFL・
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj Earns First Solo No. 1 With "Super Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj is opening this week’s Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 with “Super Freaky Girl.”. The artist’s latest single earned a total of 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week. This marks her first ever solo No. 1 hit and her third overall, following 2020’s “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and Doja Cat’s “Say So.” The track is also the first time in since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998 that a hip-hop song by a solo female artist debuted at No. 1.
Rod Wave Earns His Second No. 1 Album; Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Sets a 21st Century Benchmark for Female Rappers
Florida rapper Rod Wave earns his second No. 1 album with the debut of his fourth studio effort, “Beautiful Mind,” which tops the Billboard 200 chart with 115,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, topping this week’s Billboard Hot 100 is Nicki Minaj’s Rick James-interpolating “Super Freaky Girl,” which earns the rapper her first No. 1 as a solo artist. The track, which has quickly become a streaming favorite (21.1 million streams in its first week), is her third No. 1 on the songs chart (after two collaborations that hit the top in 2020: “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and “Say So,” with Doja Cat). Minaj’s...
Offset Sues Quality Control Over Solo Music Rights
Looks like there’s some straightenin’ to be had. Offset is taking his former record label to court. TMZ reports that the “Clout” rapper is suing Quality Control Music, accusing them of ignoring the terms of a solo deal that was made in January 2021. In the suit, Offset says that he negotiated the deal and even paid […]
Bethenny Frankel says she’s proud of herself for criticising Kim Kardashian’s skincare line
Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she is proud of herself for “speaking [her] mind” when she slammed Kim Kardashian’s latest skincare line and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the 51-year-old reality star detailed how she had no regrets about sharing her honest opinions on social media. The post comes after Frankel did a candid review of Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim line and also claimed that the world needed an “intermission” from the Kardashians in a recent episode of her podcast ,Just B With Bethenny Frankel.At the start of her Instagram clip, she noted how...
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Rod Wave’s Chart-Topping ‘Beautiful Mind’
Rod Wave has earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Beautiful Mind. His fourth studio effort amassed 115,000 album equivalent units, of which 113,000 consisted of SEA units, equaling 157.73 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks, Billboard reports. Beautiful Mind and SoulFly, which was released last year, debuted atop the Billboard 200, while his other two albums, Pray 4 Love and Ghetto Gospel, still managed to finish within the top 10.
NME
GOT7’s JAY B drops new single ‘Rocking Chair’ alongside pensive music video
GOT7 leader and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his first release since leaving previous label H1GHR MUSIC. On August 23, the idol dropped his first digital single, titled ‘Rocking Chair’, under his new label, CDNZA Records. Its pensive music video visual follows JAY B as he wakes up in a dark bedroom, before moving to a study where he puts on a cassette tape and falls deep in thought.
Complex
JID Drops New Album ‘The Forever Story’ f/ Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, and More
Nearly four years after the release of his last full-length solo offering DiCaprio 2, JID returns with his third studio album The Forever Story. The 15-track project features the previously released singles “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and “Surround Surround” with 21 Savage, and is highlighted by guest appearances from Lil Wayne (“Just in Time”), Lil Durk (“Bruddanem”), EarthGang (“Can’t Punk Me”), Ari Lennox (“Can’t Make U Change”), Yasiin Bey (“Stars”), and more.
Nicki Minaj Becomes First Solo Woman Rapper to Debut At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 Since 1998
For those who wrote Nicki Minaj off several years ago, as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and other female rappers came on the scene, the Queens-born rapper has done something a female rap artist hasn’t done since 1998. According to Billboard, her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” just debuted...
NME
Mark Tuan drops melancholic music video for new single ‘far away’
Mark Tuan has dropped the music video for lead single ‘far away’ off his debut solo studio album ‘The Other Side’. The Taiwanese-American singer, who is also a member of K-pop boyband GOT7, unveiled both the music video and the album today (August 26). In the...
AOL Corp
DJ Khaled Enlists Kanye West, Eminem and More on ‘God Did’: Stream It Now
DJ Khaled is on some kinda streak. God Did dropped at midnight via We the Best/Epic Records, and is the hip-hop star’s 13th studio album. Like so much of his catalog, it’s filled with A-list collaborations, from Drake to Kanye West and Future, R&B artists SZA and John Legend, Jamaican dancehall stars Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla, and there’s a contribution from the late Juice WRLD.
Mattel sues Rap Snacks over ‘Barbie-Cue’ flavor inspired by Nicki Minaj
Rap Snacks, a hip-hop inspired potato chip brand, has been hit with a hefty lawsuit over alleged trademark infringement of its newly-released snack called “Barbie-Que” chips, inspired by popular rapper Nicki Minaj. The longtime toymaker, Mattel Inc., claims the snack brand illegally used the name “Barbie” without permission...
Comments / 0