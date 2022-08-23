Read full article on original website
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Slipknot drop the highly unnerving music video for new single Yen
Frontman Corey Taylor appears maskless in the new M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan-directed music video for latest single Yen
International Business Times
Michael Jackson Fans Angry As Rolling Stone Calls Harry Styles 'New King Of Pop'
Harry Styles has been named "the new King of Pop" by Rolling Stone UK, a move that received the ire of loyal supporters of the late Michael Jackson, who was famously known as the "King of Pop." The publication released its October/November edition Monday showing the "Story of My Life"...
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Throwback Horse Pic After Sharing His Acid Story
During the 1970s, a heavy metal band called Black Sabbath quickly rose to international stardom due to their style, song lyrics, and performances. At the front of the band was singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne. His persona on stage led to the singer receiving the nickname Prince of Darkness. Surprisingly, given the lifestyle of rockers during the 70s, Osbourne found himself without a band as Black Sabbath fired him due to his alcohol and drug use while on the road. That didn’t appear to slow him down as he went on to release 12 solo albums. With his accolades and exploits well known to all, Osbourne recently explained a time he conversed with a horse for over an hour.
PETS・
musictimes.com
Lorde New Music Coming Soon After ‘Solar Power’ Era? Singer Teases Fans
The "Solar Power" era may be over, but Lorde is working tirelessly on new music after wrapping up the album with a final music video. The New Zealand artist surprised fans by releasing the official visuals for the record's closing track "Oceanic Feeling." The release date of her music video also marks the first anniversary of "Solar Power."
Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’
Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
BLACKPINK Members: Meet the K-Pop Sensation Ahead Of Their VMAs Debut
BLACKPINK, as of this writing, is the most successful K-pop girl group of all time, and they have a myriad of accolades to prove it. For instance, just in 2018 — two years after the group debuted (and became the first K-pop girl group to chart on the Canadian Hot 100 chart) — they picked up three charting milestones on the Billboard charts, per Billboard. First, they earned the “highest-charting hit ever by a K-pop girl group” on the Billboard Hot 100 with their single “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.” Secondly, their second EP, Square Up, debuted at No. 40 and became “the highest charting album by an all-female K-pop group at the time.” Lastly, they became the first female K-pop group to debut at the top of the Emerging Artists chart — and that’s just the beginning of it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Which K-pop stars will appear in the new idol version of ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ Korean variety show?
2 Days & 1 Night, also known as 1 Night 2 Days (1N2D), is a South Korean reality TV show that features popular K-pop artists and groups taking trips to various locations throughout the country, and recommending spots that the viewers should visit. The cast typically spends two days and one night in these areas while completing missions to win rewards, avoiding penalties along the way. 2 Days 1 Night first aired on television on Aug. 5, 2007, and proved to be a smash hit series during its run. The episodes were later uploaded on KBS’ official YouTube channel and fitted with English subtitles for millions of international viewers to watch.
Elite Daily
Ive Is Leading K-Pop’s Next Wave
Ask 17-year-old Wonyoung to describe Ive’s concept, and the singer will tell you the rising girl group is pioneering its own aesthetic: chaebol crush. “It means rich,” she explains to Elite Daily, adding with a smile, “but crush, you know?”. Just eight months into their careers,...
Sprayground’s David BenDavid Dishes Brings The ‘Good Vibes’ With A Back-To-School Playlist
Summer is quickly coming to a close, and with colder weather comes the sound of class bells, slamming lockers, and excitement (with a touch of dread) as the new school year begins. While the experience for students is different across the country, one thing seems to be common: the number of Sprayground backpacks roaming the halls. With its trademark shark mouth, Sprayground has blended practicality with fashion, creating a certified cool brand that remains high in demand. And that can be seen in the brand’s pop-up store in Times Square. “It feels amazing to be back in the city where our journey began,” Sprayground founder and creative director David BenDavid tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Everything About Free BTS Concert in Busan and How to Watch 'Yet to Come'
BTS announced they will be holding a free concert in Busan that fans around the world will be able to livestream.
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
Devin Townsend launches video for brand new song Moonpeople
Devin Townsend will release his latest album Lightwork in October
NME
SHINee’s Key drops special video for new English song ‘Another Life’
SHINee’s Key has unveiled a new English-language track ‘Another Life’ ahead of his upcoming solo album ‘Gasoline’. A music video for the single was shared to SHINee’s YouTube channel on August 26. Dubbed a “special video” for the song, the visual sees the K-pop idol perform its choreography with a team of backing dancers against a futuristic backdrop.
Mickey Guyton Shares New Song “Somethin’ Bout You”: Listen
Mickey Guyton has shared a new single, her first new material since she issued her debut album Remember Her Name last September. The new track is titled “Somethin’ Bout You.” Check it out below. Guyton’s first album arrived ten years after she was signed to Capitol Records...
Maraton share new visualizer video for Boltzmann Brain
Norwegian prog rockers Maraton will release new album Unseen Color in October
NME
Noah Cyrus teams up with Ben Gibbard on “conversational” new ballad, ‘Every Beginning Ends’
Noah Cyrus has teamed up with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on a collaborative new single, ‘Every Beginning Ends’ – listen below. The song will appear on Cyrus’ debut studio album ‘The Hardest Part’, which is due for release on September 16 via Records/Columbia.
Billie Eilish’s Net Worth Is Enormous Thanks to Her Music Career, Apple Documentary and More
Everything she wanted! Before her 21st birthday, Billie Eilish had already become a seven-time Grammy recipient and an Oscar winner. The “Ocean Eyes” singer blew up at an even younger age, when she was only 16 years old, when her debut...
Harry Styles Penned the Theme Song For Impending Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Harry Styles is set to make his return to the silver screen next month as the male lead in Olivia Wilde’s feature film Don’t Worry Darling—set for release on September 23. Having previously appeared in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war-time drama, Dunkirk, Styles’ most recent role sees him...
