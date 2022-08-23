Read full article on original website
Suz Henrich
5d ago
If you want the job you have to followed the rules that’s life learn to live in the real world where you are just like anyone else . So tired of people who personal life is so more important then getting real with life yes you have to make sacrifices to get ahead people make sacrifices.
27
Jodie McDaniel
5d ago
in some jobs long hair can be dangerous. Also there is company policy for hair that everyone has to follow. I am sorry that this young man had to cut his hair, but I am sure the company policy didn't single him out.
19
Susan Cole
5d ago
Then I hope the black employees have a hair dress code. Why are black people allowed to wear their hair anyway they want saying it’s culture and a native Americans culture is ignored? I’m just saying rules are rules no exceptions.
15
