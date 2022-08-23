Lil Tjay was hospitalized following a shooting back in June, and he’s already back with his first new material since offering fans an update on his condition. Entitled “Beat the Odds,” the track sees the 21-year-old directly address his shooting, with cover art featuring him presumably recording his vocals from what looks to be a hospital bed. Initial reports following the shooting didn’t paint a hopeful picture, but Tjay is on the mend and has made a recovery in the months since. It’s unclear if “Beat the Odds” is the first single from a larger project, or a triumphant one-off return.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO