Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction
Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!
Chris Brown says he’s banned from performing at awards shows
R&B crooner Chris Brown claims that he’s been banished from performing at awards shows, despite dropping a hit new album, Breezy, and selling out arenas and stadiums across the country. The 33-year-old “Loyal” and “Deuces” singer vented to his 119 million Instagram followers regarding the allegedly lousy treatment he’s...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent on social media after disappearing from show & sparking worry among fans
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent on social media after disappearing from GMA and sparking worry among fans. The news anchor, 61, last posted to Twitter on August 11 to share a post from Nightline about an interview he carried out. He last shared to Instagram on August 8 after a...
Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child
Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Album –“It’s For the Hotties”
Hot girl summer can officially begin now that Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she has new music on the way. The Houston rapper took to her Instagram stories to confirm that her latest album was indeed finished, along with a picture of herself working in the studio. She wrote a...
Lil Yachty Shows Off New OVO Tattoo On Board Drake’s Private Jet
Lil Yachty has celebrated his 25th birthday in style by pledging his allegiance to OVO Sound while on board Drake‘s private jet. The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 23) to share a photo of him and Drizzy eating chicken and drinking Sprite on Air Drake, along with photos of himself outside the aircraft.
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
OVO Ink: Drake Shows Off New Face Tattoo Dedicated To His Mother Sandra Graham
Drake took to Instagram to show off some new ink that includes a new face tattoo dedicated to his mother Sandra Graham.
Offset Sues Quality Control Over Solo Music Rights
Looks like there’s some straightenin’ to be had. Offset is taking his former record label to court. TMZ reports that the “Clout” rapper is suing Quality Control Music, accusing them of ignoring the terms of a solo deal that was made in January 2021. In the suit, Offset says that he negotiated the deal and even paid […]
DJ Khaled Enlists Kanye West, Eminem and More on ‘God Did’: Stream It Now
DJ Khaled is on some kinda streak. God Did dropped at midnight via We the Best/Epic Records, and is the hip-hop star’s 13th studio album. Like so much of his catalog, it’s filled with A-list collaborations, from Drake to Kanye West and Future, R&B artists SZA and John Legend, Jamaican dancehall stars Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla, and there’s a contribution from the late Juice WRLD.
"I Dumped Him Via Email. His Work Email": People Are Sharing The Worst Way They Broke Up With Somebody And, Y'all, They're So Messy
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
Iggy Azalea Claps Back at Troll After Showing Support for Nicki Minaj
The fan suggested Iggy Azalea only complimented Nicki Minaj in order to secure a collaboration with her
Lil Tjay Releases Video for First Post-Shooting Track “Beat the Odds”
Lil Tjay was hospitalized following a shooting back in June, and he’s already back with his first new material since offering fans an update on his condition. Entitled “Beat the Odds,” the track sees the 21-year-old directly address his shooting, with cover art featuring him presumably recording his vocals from what looks to be a hospital bed. Initial reports following the shooting didn’t paint a hopeful picture, but Tjay is on the mend and has made a recovery in the months since. It’s unclear if “Beat the Odds” is the first single from a larger project, or a triumphant one-off return.
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard Chart History With 'Super Freaky Girl' No. 1 Debut
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Queens icon her third No. 1 hit overall and first as a solo artist. Per Billboard‘s archives, Nicki is the first female solo rap artist to debut at the Hot 100’s summit since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”
Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge
Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
MTV VMAs 2022: Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Deliver Collaborative Performance
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are this weekend and the list of performers is hard to top!. On Thursday, it was announced that Snoop Dogg and Eminem will be performing a live rendition of their latest collaboration -- their first in more than 20 years -- "From the D 2 the LBC." Inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse, MTV is partnering with Yuga Labs to bring the creative experience to life.
