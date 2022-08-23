Read full article on original website
Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2022 : PDD, CTLT, HTHT, NSSC, ITRN, SLQT
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 43.67 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $66.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares...
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB
Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
Bank of Marin (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Bank of Marin (BMRC) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Acadia (ACAD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NEP vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Alternative Energy - Other stocks have likely encountered both NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Buckle (BKE)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Why Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)
Anyone interested in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) should probably be aware that the Chief Financial Officer, Brian Sereda, recently divested US$274k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$4.59 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.
What Makes HF Sinclair (DINO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
American Woodmark Q1 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down nearly 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 2.3% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. One company residing in the...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FCG, DCP, WES, HESM
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (Symbol: FCG) where we have detected an approximate $86.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 10.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 31,248,365 to 34,398,365). Among the largest underlying components of FCG, in trading today DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP) is off about 1.2%, Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) is off about 1.8%, and Hess Midstream LP (Symbol: HESM) is lower by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the FCG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of FCG, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why Its Worth Retaining Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Now
Avery Dennison Corporation AVY is benefiting from robust demand for consumer-packaged goods and e-commerce growth. Strong demand for labeling technology coupled with solid growth in high-value products, intelligent labels, Radio-frequency identification (RFID) and core apparel business will boost growth. Also, anticipated benefits from pricing and re-engineering actions will continue to stoke growth. However, cost inflation and supply chain disruptions will likely dent the company’s performance in the near term.
3 Dividend Kings Income Investors Will Love
It’s very common for investors to park their hard-earned cash in assets that generate income. After all, few things in life are sweeter than getting paid, especially when the payout comes from your investments. Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have successfully increased their dividend payout for...
