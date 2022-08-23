Jason Hall has positions in LGI Homes and Meritage Homes. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends LGI Homes and NVR. The Motley Fool recommends Meritage Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO