Where to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy - and claim a free gift card

Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders have been out in the wild for a few days now, and with some pricing mix ups and free gifts out the way, it looks like things are starting to get rolling. US shoppers have it easiest right now, with pre-orders available at a range of retailers (though we'd recommend heading straight to Best Buy), while UK stores are still a little late to the party. Not only that, but yesterday we were seeing £59.99 prices on the PS5 / Xbox Series X versions, which has now jumped up to £64.99 after an apparent blunder on day one. You'll find all the latest Hogwarts Legacy pre-order updates right here, as well as the best retailers offering the highest quality deals.

Best Buy is currently offering a free $10 gift card with all of its Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders - across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. That's an excellent result considering other retailers don't seem to be following suit just yet (we're keeping a close eye out incase they do). However, if that free cash can't tempt you, we've also spotted listings at Amazon , Walmart , and GameStop .

Over in the UK, things are a little slower. We're still waiting on Amazon for a full list of pre-orders, with no copies currently on the shelves. We'd recommend heading straight to ShopTo , though. You'll find discounts across all PlayStation and Xbox copies, with current generation Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders available for just £49.85 - that's a £15 saving.

Hogwarts Legacy costs $69.99 / £64.99 for current generation copies and $59.99 / £54.99 for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions. You'll find all the best retailers to place your pre-order just below and we're rounding up all the latest discounts across the best PS5 games further down the page.

Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders in the US

PS5 - Hogwarts Legacy | $10 gift card | $69.99 at Best Buy

You can pick up a $10 gift card when you pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 at Best Buy. That's the best deal we've seen on the web so far, so if you're looking to get an early order in, we'd recommend checking here first.

PS4 - Hogwarts Legacy | $10 gift card | $59.99 at Best Buy

Hogwarts Legacy is $10 cheaper on older platforms, so you can grab the game for $59.99 on PS4 right now. What's more, you're also picking up that $10 Best Buy gift card to boot.

Xbox Series X - Hogwarts Legacy | $10 gift card | $69.99 at Best Buy

Xbox players aren't left out - Best Buy is also offering a $10 gift card with all Xbox Series X Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders. Considering other retailers we've seen aren't offering anything else in the way of incentive, that's an excellent deal.

Xbox One - Hogwarts Legacy | $10 gift card | $59.99 at Best Buy

Again, you can pick up the previous generation version of Hogwarts Legacy for $59.99 rather than $69.99. If you're after an Xbox One-only copy, you can still secure a $10 gift card at Best Buy.

Nintendo Switch - Hogwarts Legacy | $10 gift card | $59.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders are also live in the US - and we're also seeing that $10 gift card up for grabs as well. We're regularly checking in on other stores to see if they match such an offer.

Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders in the UK

PS5 - Hogwarts Legacy | £64.99 £49.85 at ShopTo

Save £15 - You can already save on Hogwarts Legacy on PS5, with ShopTo dropping that £64.99 RRP down to £49.85. That's a stunning offer - even undercutting Argos offering a £59.99 pre-order price. Game is the only retailer we've seen going full £64.99 on this release.

PS4 - Hogwarts Legacy | £54.99 £45.85 at ShopTo

ShopTo is not only one of the first retailers to offer Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders, but it's actually discounting the £54.99 PS4 copy right now. That's perfect if you want to save some cash straight out the gate.

Xbox Series X - Hogwarts Legacy | £64.85 £49.85 at ShopTo

Save £15 - That £64.99 RRP has also been slashed down to £49.85 on ShopTo's Xbox Series X Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders. That means you can save £15 well ahead of time, though be sure to check shipping arrangements.

Xbox One - Hogwarts Legacy | £54.99 £45.85 at ShopTo

Just as it's discounting the PS4 copy, ShopTo is also slashing the price of Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One. Shipping times might be a little off release day here, but only by a day or so.

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition in the USA

If you pre-order the deluxe edition, you'll get access to the Dark Arts Pack, which includes the Thestral mount, the Dark Arts cosmetic set, and the Dark Arts battle arena. Going with this edition will also get you the Onyx Hippogriff mount, the Dark Arts Garrison hat, and most importantly, 72 hours of early access to the game.

PS5 - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | $10 gift card | $79.99 at Best Buy

It's full price of the Deluxe Edition of the game too, but that $10 Best Buy gift card does sweeten the deal for sure.

PS4 - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | $10 gift card | $69.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for the PS4 version of the Deluxe Edition then Best Buy's price and gift card offer are your best bets. Amazon has a live page but no stock, but GameStop is a viable alternative to if you prefer.

Xbox Series X - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | $10 gift card | $79.99 at Best Buy

Team Microsoft's flagship current-gen console and Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition to immerse yourself in the world of wizarding and get that sweet, sweet $10 card in the process.

Xbox One - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | $10 gift card | $69.99 at Best Buy

The Xbox One version is the same price as the PS4, so slightly cheaper due to the age of the console, and also comes with the $10 card at Best Buy to make it even cheaper (sort of)!

Nintendo Switch - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | $10 gift card | $69.99 at Best Buy

It'll take some form of witchcraft to get it to run on the Nintendo Switch, surely, but Best Buy is the place to get the Deluxe Edition and to put that to the test.

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition in the UK

PS5 - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | £62.85 at ShopTo

This is easily the best price in the UK for the Deluxe Edition and it means the gap between the normal version and the Deluxe Edition is a mere 13 quid.

PS4 - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | £45.85 at Best Buy

Hogwarts Legacy's lower price on older platforms is the same in the UK on the Deluxe Editions, but with ShopTo's own price cut on top, it's an absolute steal. Almost unbelievably so.

Xbox Series X - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | £62.85 at ShopTo

A solid saving of more than ten quid can be had on the Xbox Series X at ShopTo and is easily the best price at UK retailers right now - until any others go live (cough, Amazon, cough).

Xbox One - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | £58.85 at ShopTo

The 'old-gen' version of the game on the Xbox side of things is not quite as cheap as the PS4 one at ShopTo, but still represents a solid saving and tempting proposition.

Nintendo Switch - Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | £49.85 at Best Buy

Snag the Deluxe Edition on Switch in the UK for a bargain at ShopTo where it's less than fifty quid already. An absolute steal given that many games on Switch hold a value greater than this after release too.

Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Avalanche)

Big Hogwarts heads might opt for the Collector's Edition, which costs $289 on PC and last-gen consoles and a clean $300 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. For your money you'll get everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, plus a physical life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, a SteelBook case, and an in-game Kelpie Robe.

Note this is a Game-exclusive in the UK, whereas you should have a couple of options in the USA.

PS5 Hogwarts Legacy - Collector's Edition | $299.99 at Best Buy

We have live links for the Collector's Edition at both Best Buy and GameStop but both places aren't allowing pre-orders - yet. It's worth revisiting these links and keeping an ear close to the ground for updates - and we'll update this page when they do go live for sure. Amazon also has a listing page, but no option to proceed too.

Xbox Series X | PC | PS4 | Xbox One

PS5 Hogwarts Legacy - Collector's Edition | £279.99 at Game

This is an exclusive to Game in the UK so head over to specialist retailer if you want to pre-order the fullest and most magical edition of Hogwarts Legacy. Available on all platforms apart from Switch.

Xbox Series X | PC | PS4 | Xbox One

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you'd like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling's rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, or Mermaids in the UK.

