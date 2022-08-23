EC police probe catalytic converter theft

Elizabeth City Police

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and gunshots fire were reported July 29 in the 1500 block of River Road. Investigating officer: L.E. Butts.

Missing person was reported July 29 in the 800 block of Oakdale Drive. Investigating officer: E.J. Graham.

Theft of a catalytic converter (valued at $1,000) and destruction/damage/vandalim of property (2014 Nissan Versa) were reported July 29 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.

Counterfeit money (two fake $20 bills) was reported July 29 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.

Driving under the influence was reported July 29 on S. Road Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.

Breaking & entering a motor vehicle (1996 Ford) and damage to personal property were reported July 29 in the 1730 block of Fair Wind Court. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.

Fraud (by putting $600 on gift cards) was reported July 30 in the 800 block of Beech Street. Investigating officer: L. James.

Unauthorized used of a motor vehicle was reported July 30 in the 1210 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.

Carrying a concealed weapon (by receiving call of suspicious white vehicle in the alley of Locust and Cedar streets) was reported July 30 in the in the 400 block of Maple Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 30 in the 310 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, careless and reckless driving and violation of a domestic violence protective order were reported July 30 in the 1030 block of Hunter Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.

Lost and/or stolen cellular phone was reported July 31 in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.

Larceny by employee (stealing money from register) was reported July 31 in the 100 block of Alexander Court. Investigating officer: J.S. McCoy.

Theft from a motor vehicle (more than $2,000 in power tools) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported July 31 in the 660 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.

Identity theft and lost property were reported July 31 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.

False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported Aug. 1 in the 1710 block of Uncle Buddy Drive. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.

{p align=”left”}Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 1 in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.M Wright.

{p align=”left”}Pasquotank Sheriff

{p align=”left”}Intimidation, offender sent a threatening message to someone, was reported Aug. 7 in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City.

{p align=”left”}Injury to personal property, someone threw rock through window, was reported Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City.

{p align=”left”}Assault on a female was reported Aug. 9 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.

{p align=”left”}Automated teller fraud was reported Aug. 9 in the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

{p align=”left”}Found mulitcolored wallet and its contents were found Aug. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.

{p align=”left”}A verbal altercation reported Aug. 11 in the 1400 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City.

{p align=”left”}Burglary and breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported Aug. 11 in the 100 block of Kelly Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.

{p align=”left”}Potential dangerous dog was reported Aug. 11 in the 1100 block of Stacey Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

{p align=”left”}Larceny of a trailer valued at $2,500 was reported Aug. 12 in the 600 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.

{p align=”left”}Responded Aug. 12 in the 2700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, to a report of vehicle repossessed in Virginia and brought to Pasquotank County was stolen.

{p align=”left”}An overdose was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Lady Francis Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.

{p align=”left”}Simple assault was reported Aug. 14 in the 3200 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City.