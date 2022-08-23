Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury
The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
CBS Sports
Twins' Aaron Sanchez removed prematurely vs. Astros after bench-clearing incident triggers mound visit rule
Minnesota Twins right-hander Aaron Sanchez was involved in an unusual sequence during Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros that resulted in him being removed prematurely because of Major League Baseball's rules on mound visits. The scene went down to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Sanchez threw an inside...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Bryce Harper set to rejoin Phils for opener vs. Pirates
The Philadelphia Phillies had more to celebrate Thursday than just a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. The reigning National
ESPN
MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs
Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
MLB・
MLB Manager Was Ejected For Bizarre Reason On Tuesday
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after a strange mound-visit ruling during Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Baldelli was tossed from the game for vehemently arguing with the umpires. He felt he shouldn't have been charged with a mound visit after benches cleared in the fifth inning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Trayce Thompson (and LA) Appreciate Tigers Trading Him
When Mookie Betts went down with a cracked rib in June, the Dodgers found themself in need of a good defensive outfielder with big-league experience to hold down the fort until Mookie returned. They turned to the Detroit Tigers, who had a familiar face hitting up a storm in Triple-A:...
Yardbarker
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Being drafted by Mets would've been 'terrible'
The rivalry between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves has been heated for years and won't be cooling down anytime soon ahead of the fall months. At the start of Thursday's MLB action, the first-place Mets held just a one-and-a-half-game lead over the second-place Braves in the National League East standings, and the two clubs will meet in Atlanta for a pivotal series set to take place from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
numberfire.com
Nick Gordon sitting Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. The lefty-hitting Gordon will grab a seat against the Astros' southpaw after starting four straight games. Gilberto Celestino will replace Gordon in center field and hit sixth. Celestino has...
Yardbarker
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition
The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge’s Home Run Lead Continues To Reach Wild Heights
Aaron Judge launched home run No. 48 of the season last night as the New York Yankees completed a two-game sweep of the Subway Series against the New York Mets. The Yankees won 4-2 and Judge stayed hot. Even with his recent power outage of sorts, Judge still has a...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Twins look to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Astros
Minnesota Twins (62-59, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (79-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (7-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -231, Twins +190; over/under is 7 1/2...
Twins Sign Billy Hamilton To Minor League Deal
The Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract, according to multiple reporters (including The Athletic’s Dan Hayes). Hamilton elected to become a free agent earlier this month, rejecting an outright assignment to the Marlins’ Triple-A team. Minnesota becomes the 11th different big league...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Rockies overcome 3-run deficit to edge Rangers
C.J. Cron and Elias Diaz homered and had two hits apiece, Charlie Blackmon and Wynton Bernard each had three hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 in Denver on Tuesday night. Randal Grichuk also had two hits, Justin Lawrence (2-1) pitched one inning of relief and Daniel...
numberfire.com
Gilberto Celestino starting again Thursday for Twins
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Celestino will make another start in center field and bat ninth. He could wind up being the Twins' primary center fielder while Byron Buxton (hip) is on the shelf.
FOX Sports
Altuve, Mancini HR; Valdez, Astros hand Twins 5th straight L
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Framber Valdez, and the Houston Astros held on for a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. The Twins lost their fifth in a...
Yardbarker
Justin Verlander tosses 6 no-hit frames, Astros top Twins
Justin Verlander hurled six no-hit innings and Alex Bregman provided insurance with a seventh-inning homer as the Houston Astros topped the visiting Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Tuesday. Verlander (16-3) overwhelmed the Twins for the second time this season, following an earlier performance at Target Field where he carried a no-hitter...
Comments / 0