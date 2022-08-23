Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
NASDAQ
Is This Sizzling Dividend Stock a Buy?
Fears about the health of the U.S. economy have led the S&P 500 index 13% lower so far in 2022. However, some stocks have tremendously outperformed the index. Up 24% year to date, health insurer Cigna (NYSE: CI) has crushed the S&P 500. Is the stock still a buy or has it run up too far, too fast? Let's take a look at the company's fundamentals and valuation to decide.
NASDAQ
Why You Might Be Interested In Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) For Its Upcoming Dividend
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Nelnet investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
NASDAQ
Bullish Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) insiders filled their treasuries with US$589k worth of stock over last year
Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders. While insider transactions are not the most important thing when...
NASDAQ
3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Beating the Market
Looking for stocks that are beating the market in 2022? Our roundtable has three healthcare names that are killing it right now: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM). Read more to find out why our Foolish trio likes these three companies. Better outcomes...
NASDAQ
Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?
In this video, I use my simple six-step framework to determine if Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock is a buy right now. The verdict might surprise you!. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 26, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2022. Find out why Airbnb, Inc....
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
The first eight months of 2022 have been absolutely brutal for growth stocks. A toxic combination of rising interest rates, reopening headwinds for pandemic beneficiaries, and tepid consumer spending have all conspired to send even high-quality growth stocks down by huge amounts. But for those with a long-term perspective, today's...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/28/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC (BSET) is a...
NASDAQ
2 No-Brainer Cryptocurrencies to Buy Before the Bear Market Ends
Stocks and cryptocurrencies, which have traded with a much tighter correlation this year than in prior ones, have been in a bear market for much of 2022. Despite a rally in July, the Nasdaq Composite is still down nearly 21.5% this year. Most cryptocurrencies are in even worse shape as the Federal Reserve fights high inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening -- reducing the massive balance sheet it built up during the pandemic and effectively pulling liquidity out of the economy.
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock?
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) investors have lost 84.6% of their money over the last three years, and there might not be any good news coming for a while. Amid an ambitious restructuring plan that'll see the company slash its staff and shake up the management team, the company currently only anticipates having the cash to survive through the end of 2024.
NASDAQ
Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?
As much as investors want otherwise, the fact is that newer technologies often require a lot of time, passion, and commitment to succeed. Further, more than investors, it is companies and their management teams who would like to see the positive results of their painstaking efforts. Yet, as an investor,...
NASDAQ
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
NASDAQ
Why Verve Therapeutics Stock Crushed It This Week
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV), a clinical-stage gene-editing company focusing on cardiovascular disease, saw its shares race higher this week by a healthy 17.1%, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech's stock jumped this week for three key reasons:. Verve's shares have been rocketing higher ever since Vertex Pharmaceuticals...
NASDAQ
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
NASDAQ
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher
Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Warrior Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash into Growing Wealth
You work hard for your money, and your money should work hard for you. It's not doing that by sitting in a bank, considering that the national average interest rate for a savings account is currently 0.13%, according to Bankrate. One way to put your idle cash to work making...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
NASDAQ
Could This Dark Horse Cryptocurrency Be the Unexpected Beneficiary of Ethereum's Merge?
Most interested observers are by now aware of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge event, in which the second-largest crypto by market cap will make its long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake. As enthusiasm for the Merge has grown, Ethereum has staged a furious comeback this summer, rallying 90% since its cycle low of $897.06 on June 18th.
