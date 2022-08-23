Read full article on original website
Gena Tew Posts Old Pics With Celebs to Prove AIDS Story Isn't For Attention
"AIDS DIDN'T MAKE ME FAMOUS," the 27-year-old Instagram model captioned the TikTok post.
TODAY.com
Sydney Sweeney asks fans to ‘stop making assumptions’ amid backlash to mom’s surprise party
Sydney Sweeney is defending her family after pictures from her mother's milestone birthday party were interpreted as political statements. On Saturday, the star of the HBO series "Euphoria" posted a series of pics on Instagram showing her mom Lisa's country western-themed surprise 60th birthday party. Guests dressed in cowboy and cowgirl attire and enjoyed different stations at the party including mechanical bull riding, jean jacket embroidery, hatchet throwing and line dancing.
Are Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland Still Together? Relationship Updates
Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland still together? The Pitch Perfect star and her husband like to keep their love out of the public eye! Keep reading for details on where their relationship stands...
realitytitbit.com
Attorney Neil Flores was wed to Selling The OC star Alex Hall for 7 years
Alex Hall is very much among the drama on Netflix’s real estate show Selling The OC, Selling Sunset’s spin-off series. She was caught up in her own relationship issues in 2015 when she filed for divorce from ex-husband Neil Flores. The real estate agent is usually kept busy...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Secret Boyfriend and Alleged Family Abuse: 8 Revelations from Britney’s New Message to Fans
For the first time since gaining her freedom, Britney Spears spoke at length about the nearly 14-year conservatorship that left her “completely traumatized,” revealing new details in an audio recording the singer uploaded to YouTube. In the dramatic 22-minute clip, which was posted as an “unlisted” link Sunday night, Spears pulls no punches, blaming her family for exploiting and abandoning her until she finally gathered the strength to fight back. “They literally killed me. They threw me away. That’s what I felt like. My family threw me away,” she says in the raw and devastating voice memo. “I get...
'Boy Meets World' star Rider Strong reveals why he and Ben Savage 'didn't get along that well' when the show started
Rider Strong said on his "Boy Meets World" rewatch podcast that he initially didn't get along with Savage because he was a "northern California snob."
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?
Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Have New Boyfriend? Everything We Know
Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem may have married Michael Ilesanmi, but does the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native have a new boyfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Angela Deem’s relationship status. What Happened Between ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem?...
TODAY.com
After secretly welcoming child with Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab asks for parenting advice at VMAs
The former NFL star has welcomed his first child with his longtime girlfriend, MTV host and radio DJ Nessa Diab. The couple never shared news of their pregnancy until Sunday, a few weeks after the baby was born. Hours before she hit the black carpet at the MTV Video Music...
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast Mourns Former Costar Joe E. Tata Following Death: Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty and More
Forever in their hearts. Joe E. Tata’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars are paying tribute following the news of his death at 85. “In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E […]
realitytitbit.com
How old are the Chrisleys family, from Nanny Faye to Grayson Chrisley?
The Chrisleys Knows Best crew feature a large family, with Todd and Julie Chrisley as the parents of children Savannah, Chase and Grayson. Chloe is their granddaughter who belongs to Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley. From a teenager to a senior, the USA Network reality TV series showcases the behind-the-scenes...
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
Is ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Coming Back for Season 14? Noah Brown Responds to Fan Questions
Back to the bush? Alaskan Bush People fans have been patiently waiting to learn about the possible return of the hit Discovery reality TV series. After months of speculation, star Noah Brown finally shared an update about whether the show is coming back or not. “Hey everyone! I have finally...
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars
Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Making History At 2022 VMAs
Swift revealed new music is on the way and announced her new album's title after her Video of the Year win.
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Gushes Over ‘Project Guy’ Husband After Major Construction Project
Proud wife! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gushed over her “project guy” husband, Zach Roloff, after he completed a major construction project. Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 17, to show off a wooden walkway that Zach, 32, built by himself. After the TLC star asked who “built this,” Zach humbly replied that it was the “coolest” item on their property.
EW.com
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding gave us a mini Modern Family reunion
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding doubled as a Tucker-Pritchett-Dunphy family reunion. The Modern Family star was joined by her former cast mates — including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson — when she tied the knot with her longtime fiancé on Aug. 20. Vergara's son, Manolo Vergara, and Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, also attended the dreamy, outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., per PEOPLE.
Popculture
'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Just Got Married
Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation staple Wells Adam are officially husband and wife. The pair became engaged three years ago, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to push their wedding back several times. But they marched on and tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. E! News reports the wedding guest list was intimate, but her co-star Sofia Vergara was in attendance. Vergara shared a glimpse into the wedding festivities on Instagram, writing alongside a photo booth picture, "#sarahandwells wedding."
