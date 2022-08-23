The American Dental Association and the Massachusetts Dental Society are supporting a ballot measure that would establish a medical loss ratio for dental payers in the state. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars from dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers, according to an Aug. 26 news release.

