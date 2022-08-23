Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
Guardian Dentistry Partners expands in 3 states
Miami-based Guardian Dentistry Partners recently added several dental practices in North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. The practices that joined the DSO are Adams & Cheek Dentistry in Raleigh, N.C.; the office of Ed Hull, DDS, in Charlotte, N.C.; Reafield Dental in Waxhaw, N.C.; Hi-Tech Family Dentistry in Easley, S.C.; and Opelika (Ala.) Dental Arts.
beckersdental.com
7 California dental updates
The California Legislature allocated money in its 2022-23 state budget for major investments affecting dentistry and oral health and six more dental updates involving the state that Becker's has reported since Aug. 2:. 1. Khuong Nguyen, DDS, a pediatric dentist who was accused of performing unnecessary procedures, appears to have...
beckersdental.com
Great Lakes Dental Partners adds Illinois practice
Chicago-based Great Lakes Dental Partners recently added an Illinois dental practice to its network. Algonquin, Ill.-based Signature Dental Group affiliated with the DSO, according to an Aug. 30 news release. Great Lakes Dental Partners supports more than 40 locations in the Midwest.
beckersdental.com
6 New York dental updates
New York has 133 dental practitioner shortage areas designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration and five more New York dental updates Becker's has reported on since Aug. 29:. 1. Former dentist Vivian Letizia, from Stone Ridge, was sentenced on Aug. 25 to one year of probation for fraudulently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckersdental.com
USOSM adds first oral surgery practice in Illinois
Irving, Texas-based U.S. Oral Surgery Management recently added its first oral surgery practice in Illinois. The organization partnered with Erickson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Carol Stream, Ill., according to a news release shared with Becker's. The practice is led by Mark Erickson, DDS. USOSM supports practices in 21 states.
beckersdental.com
ADA, Massachusetts Dental Society voice support for state medical loss ratio ballot measure
The American Dental Association and the Massachusetts Dental Society are supporting a ballot measure that would establish a medical loss ratio for dental payers in the state. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars from dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers, according to an Aug. 26 news release.
Comments / 0