STILLWATER – Practice had ended and players were running to the exits on the south end of the Sherman Smith Training Center. The players knew that today was the post practice media availability, the last day for media to interview players in advance of next Thursday’s season opener (Sept. 1) with Central Michigan. There was a first mad rush, many of the receivers and some running backs rushing through the doors and then seeing offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn surrounded by the beat reporters, they started harassing their coordinator. The quarterbacks were right behind them and as hard as he tried starting quarterback Spencer Sanders couldn’t get past assistant athletic director and football media relations contact Sean Maguire. Oh, he tried hard, but was reminded by Maguire that he hadn’t been asked to do any media other than Big 12 Football Media Days and Oklahoma State’s media day. He’s the starting quarterback for the fourth season and this is the season opener.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO