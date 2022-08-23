ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Lions Make Call On Jameson Williams: NFL World Reacts

The Detroit Lions are being understandably prudent about how they handle rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' this summer. Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game back in January, was one of Detroit's first round picks this spring. On Tuesday, the Lions placed the former Alabama star on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future

Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
ATHENS, GA
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022

Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Times Herald

Algonac football cancels 2022 varsity season

Communities have been waiting nine months for the return of high school football. But one in the Blue Water Area will have to wait a little longer. Algonac has canceled its 2022 varsity football season. Coach Nick Matzka confirmed the news to the Times Herald Wednesday. Players were notified of...
ALGONAC, MI
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan

It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
BELLEVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Acl#All American#Sec#Wr Will Fuller#Ypr
numberfire.com

Kerry Carpenter out of Detroit's Tuesday lineup

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Miguel Cabrera was announced as Detroit's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 18 batted balls this season, Carpenter has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .291...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Alabama football: 2023 secondary class update

Alabama football will likely have a new look secondary next season, as it expects to lose a good portion of its current veteran unit. Fortunately, Coach Nick Saban and company are in the process of landing a historic defensive back class in the 2023 cycle. If a couple of the commits can contribute immediately, it would really soften the blow. If they are as good as advertised, it could even neutralize the losses.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy