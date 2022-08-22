Read full article on original website
This $25 Million St. Regis Residence is One of the Most Expensive in the Dominican Republic
The Astor Penthouse is not your average residence. Part of the Residences at the St. Regis Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, developed by Campagna Ricart and Associates, it is one of the most expensive homes in the history of the country, and the most expensive in the master-planned development of Cap Cana. But it’s not just the $25 million price tag that makes this residence so special; it’s the thoughtful, unique design. Crafted with a beautiful circular design, which looks like a golf green from an aerial vantage point, the beachfront residence has a spaceship-inspired design with clean, curved lines and...
A private island in the Caribbean Sea is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Iguana Island, a private island in the Caribbean Sea, has gone on the market. It sits on five acres of land and has a three-bedroom home.
American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year
An American was found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three tourists died in May, according to multiple reports. The man, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in his 70s, was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News and USA Today reported.
lonelyplanet.com
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
FodorsTravel
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation
What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
Narcity
Carters Beach In Canada Has Powdery White Sand & Turquoise Water Just Like The Bahamas
If you're looking to escape to a paradise with dreamy blue water and white sand, you don't need to look further than Canada!. Carters Beach in Port Mouton, Nova Scotia, is an unbelievably tropical-looking beach with clear turquoise water and light, powdery sand that will instantly transport you to the Bahamas.
Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.
Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club
Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Rio,’ the 203-Foot Superyacht That Brings a Riot of Carnival Color to the High Seas
Superyachts make the best party venues, especially when their design is inspired by a Brazilian city famous for fiestas. Delivered by CRN earlier this year, Rio brings a riot of carnival color to the ocean and a 1,200-sq. ft. foredeck ripe for dancing the night away. Paired with a dedicated owner’s deck, two VIP suites and a beach club with hammam, it’s a boat to “party, karamu, fiesta, forever” aboard, as Lionel Ritchie would say. The interior was designed by Pulina Interiors, with exterior styling by Omega Architects. The 203-foot yacht scooped Robb Report’s Best of the Best Superyacht award this year,...
Xanadu? No, It’s Xala, the Anti-Resort on Mexico’s Pacific Coast
In the region of Costalegre, Mexico, along a rugged Pacific coastline south of Puerto Vallarta, a place has emerged not unlike the Madrigal family sanctuary in Encanto: a self-sustaining development and community, poised to welcome visitors in 2023. Within 3,000 acres is five miles of undeveloped beach, home to nesting turtles; reforested farm and cattle-ranching land; two estuaries and a mango field; beachside villas and boutique hotels; and—intriguingly—a world-class skate park.
mansionglobal.com
Miami Beach Ritz-Carlton Condo With Option for Private Boat Slip Lists for $8.95 Million
A sleek five-bedroom condo in The Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach came on the market Monday asking $8.95 million. A sleek five-bedroom condo in The Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach came on the market Monday asking $8.95 million. The apartment, which is accessed via a private elevator, clocks in at over 4,000...
freefunguides.com
Best Beaches on the Big Island Hawaii
The Big Island of Hawaii is well named – it could hold all the other islands put together, with room to spare. The entire island has the population of a medium-sized town, with 150,000 people (half what it was in Captain Cook’s day) and a low level of tourism compared to Oahu or Maui; despite its fair share of restaurants, bars and so on, this is basically a rural community.
tripsavvy.com
Ritz-Carlton Has Moved From Land to Sea With Its New Luxury Yacht Collection
If you love the Ritz-Carlton on land, you might like it even more on the water. The luxury hotel brand’s new yacht, the Evrima, is slated to set sail on Oct. 15 and will journey from Spain to France. The first voyage will leave from Barcelona and take guests to ports in Mallorca, Saint-Tropez, and Antibes before disembarking in Nice.
